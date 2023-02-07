ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City’s last Championship team and where they are now including Premier League winner amid relegation threat

By Kealan Hughes
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjTg0_0kfGZgXx00

MANCHESTER CITY are at risk of being relegated from the Premier League if found guilty of alleged financial breaches.

The club has been accused of more than one hundred breaches between 2009-2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBaqM_0kfGZgXx00
Manchester City won the Championship in 2001-02 with 99 points

They face possible punishments including a points deduction, transfer bans, spending limits and and stripping of previous titles.

Another potential punishment is expulsion from the league, meaning relegation and a drop into the Championship.

City have been in the top flight since the 2002-03 season, having won the Championship in 2002 with an impressive 99 points.

That team included Erling Haaland's dad Alfe-Inge, though he was a bit-part player with the likes of Stuart Pearce, Shaun Goater, and Shaun Wright-Phillips firing the Citizens to the Prem.

With Man City at real threat of a return to the second tier, SunSport takes a look at that Championship winning side of 2001-02 and where they are now.

Nicky Weaver

The former No1, 43, hung up his gloves in 2014 and has since worked at Sheffield Wednesday in various coaching capacities.

He is now Head of Academy Goalkeeping at the Owls having once been a first-team coach at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plS2X_0kfGZgXx00
Nicky Weaver works with Sheffield Wednesday's academy Credit: PA:Press Association

Richard Dunne

The former Republic of Ireland international made 352 appearances for City before leaving in 2009.

Since retiring Dunne, 43, has worked as a pundit for ITV, BT Sport and TV3 and set-up his own football academy in Monaco, FMC Elite, where he also works as a coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZwfx_0kfGZgXx00
Richard Dunne runs his own academy in Monaco Credit: Getty

Steve Howey

Howey, 51, moved into broadcasting at the end of his career and has worked as a presenter for Total Sport and BBC Radio Newcastle.

He now works for the Premier League and Sky Sports and can be booked for after-dinner speaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RH7Vq_0kfGZgXx00
The ex-defender works as a presenter and a pundit Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Gerard Wiekens

The Dutchman, 49, moved back to the Netherlands after leaving Eastlands and had coaching spells at Veendam, FC Groningen and VV Noordsten.

He is now assistant manager at FC Emmen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vv02n_0kfGZgXx00
Gerard Wiekens is FC Emmen assistant manager Credit: EPA

Stuart Pearce

The former England international, 60, has had a lengthy coaching career and left his role as West Ham assistant last summer.

He now features regularly on talkSPORT and amongst his other media work he also gives motivational talks on leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3S6u_0kfGZgXx00
Stuart Pearce is a regular on talkSPORT after leaving West Ham last summer Credit: Getty

Kevin Horlock

Horlock, 50, also moved into coaching at the end of his playing career and is manager of Needham Market.

He has also managed Maldon & Tiptree and Colchester Under-23s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4YNX_0kfGZgXx00
Kevin Horlock is manager of Needham Market Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Eyal Berkovic

The former midfielder, 50, is now manager of Israeli second-division side Hapoel Petah Tikva.

In 2015 Berkovic purchased another Israeli club, Hapoel Rishon, for £320,000.

Ali Benarbia

The "Algerian Magician", 54, works as a pundit for Al Jazeera but is remembered fondly for his time at The Etihad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMquq_0kfGZgXx00
Ali Benarbia made 78 appearances for City Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Shaun Wright-Phillips

The former Premier League winner with Chelsea often appears as a pundit and is a director of Mayfair-based jewellery manufacturer Maison d’IF.

The 41-year-old's son D'Margio plays for Northampton, on loan from Stoke City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tdH2_0kfGZgXx00
Shaun Wright-Phillips has kept busy with different jobs since retiring Credit: Getty

Darren Huckerby

Huckerby, 46, works as an ambassador for Norwich and hosts the corporate entertainment on matchday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYWkH_0kfGZgXx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbfIN_0kfGZgXx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vNAj_0kfGZgXx00
Darren Huckerby works as an ambassador for Norwich Credit: Getty - Contributor

Shaun Goater

Goater, 52, is back at City working with the academy, a position he has held since October 2021.

He also appears as a pundit on the Sky Sports News show Premier League Daily and works as an analyst for BBC Radio Manchester on City games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRAN3_0kfGZgXx00
Shaun Goater works with Manchester City's academy Credit: Getty

