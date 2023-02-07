Does Uniqlo’s £15 TikTok-trending bag live up to the hype? I found out

Thanks to their hands-free practicality, laidback style and ability to elevate a simple outfit, crossbody bags are having a moment. First, there was Cos’s grain leather dupe of The Row’s luxe slouchy design , before Uniqlo joined the line-up with an even more affordable alternative to the coveted banana bag style.

Launched last year, the Japanese label’s £14.90 mini round shoulder bag is now ubiquitous both among the street style set and on TikTok, where the tag has more than 60 million views and counting.

Designed for active wear but adopted by fashion heads, the nylon crossbody bag boasts an adjustable strap, handy inner pockets for storage, a durable water-repellent finish and is shaped to fit across your body comfortably.

With proud owners lauding its roomy design (there’s even room for a book on the commute) and playful colour finishes, ranging from blush pink and turquoise blue to minimalist black and neutral beige, it soon sold out in every shade last year.

Now, it’s back again in eight colourways – and naturally, I’ve been lured in by the hype. Opting for the deep teal finish (which has since sold out again ), here are my thoughts on the viral Uniqlo crossbody bag.

Uniqlo round mini shoulder bag