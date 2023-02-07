Unsubstantiated bomb threat investigated at Milford Mill Academy, Baltimore County police say

The Baltimore County Police Department responded to reports of a bomb threat at Milford Mill Academy on Tuesday morning. Police found no evidence to support the threats. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Officers responded to the threat in Windsor Mill after 9 a.m. Baltimore County Public Schools spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said the school was evacuated as officers investigated the building. Students and staff returned to the school after officers said the building was clear. School activities remain as scheduled.

The incident remains under investigation by BCPD.