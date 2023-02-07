SELECTQUOTE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Read full article on original website
PCF Insurance Appoints Dan Goodwin to Vice President of Carrier Relations
LEHI, , Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF"), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the appointment of. as Vice President - Carrier Relations, effective immediately. In this role, Goodwin manages appointments, contracts and relationships for property and casualty (P&C) and health and benefits (H&B)...
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on. the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 832,126 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 12 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over either a one-year period or a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the.
Lincoln ‘selling on our terms’ as it rebounds from lost quarter
Lincoln Financial took a few small steps in its turnaround during the fourth quarter, eking out $6 million in net income. But after taking a $2.6 billion loss in the third quarter, largely due to a $2.2 billion charge against its life insurance reserves, Lincoln execs were upbeat during a Thursday call with Wall Street analysts.
Studies provide snapshot of growing critical illness insurance market
Two recent research studies have provided a snapshot of the state of the critical illness (CI) insurance market and projections for its future. CI insurance is a form of supplemental health insurance that provides coverage for expenses that a health insurance plan typically does not cover. The goal is to offer a monetary safety net in case of a medical diagnosis that could lead to expensive treatments or create other financial hardships for the policy owner.
Private health insurance to overtake auto insurance as the main insurance business
Spain's leading global insurer, Mapfre, has left two clear messages in its results presentation regarding the future of the sector. On the one hand, that there will be generalized price increases, especially in automobiles. On the other, that the growth of health is unstoppable and that it is close to becoming the most important in the Spanish insurance industry.
Brighthouse sees record annuity year, while life insurance lags
Brighthouse Financial had a record year for annuities but a down one for life insurance, as the company promises new products in both segments. The company reported record annuity sales in 2022, with $11.5 billion for the year, up 26% compared with 2021. The fourth quarter’s sales of $3.2 billion were down 14% from the $3.7 billion in the previous quarter, but they were up 36% compared to the $2.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
American Physical Therapy Association: Significant CMS Prior Authorization Changes On The Horizon – Your Voice Needed
When it comes to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services , chances to effect significant change don't come around that often -- and when they do, opportunities shouldn't be passed up. That's precisely the scenario the physical therapy profession now faces in a crucial area in need of reform: prior authorization. APTA is urging members and supporters to make their voices heard before a looming.
Mass General Brigham Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Mass General Brigham , a not-for-profit, integrated health care system, reported a loss from operations of. for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), which ended on. December 31, 2022. . This includes. $52 million. in healthcare provider revenue related to prior year activity,...
Apollo touts new products, distribution with No. 1 Athene this year
Apollo Global Management had a booming fourth quarter thanks to Athene, putting the company solidly at the top of the fixed annuity business and the CEO put the industry on notice that Athene intends to stay there. Apollo has been solidifying its position as a private credit behemoth partly with...
