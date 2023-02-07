Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
It’s Leanne against the world in a shockingly good episode of Servant [Apple TV+ recap]
Sean and Dorothy throw a party this week on Servant, the Apple TV+ show about a nanny who is more than she seems and the family harboring her. Leanne is starting to notice that her adopted family isn’t being quite as familial and loving as she’d like. And she decides something must be done about it.
Cult of Mac
Shrinking serves up happiness, secrets and potatoes [Apple TV+ recap]
Paul is still mad at him for his radical ideas and the way they’re putting James’ daughter Alice in danger. But Paul’s own daughter Meg is in town, so he’s got bigger fish to fry. Meanwhile, Liz finds herself in the crosshairs of James’ ire — and only Gabrielle’s intervention saves them from hurting each other.
Comments / 0