Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Trojan
Making moviegoing more affordable
Let’s face it: Moviegoing isn’t anywhere as affordable as it used to be. Adult weekend tickets for most theaters in Los Angeles go for around $18. However, in the age of streaming, one could argue that movie theaters have become more important than ever before. No matter how hard one may try, it is impossible to replicate the experience at home. There is something undeniably magical about sitting in the dark with a crowd on a Saturday night — with nothing in between you and the big screen — and being transported to the far off or close by worlds of your choosing. Movies are the great sacred escape that will always be there for us.
Daily Trojan
Trojans break barriers as Getty interns
Three students participating in the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship Program had the opportunity to browse the Getty Museum’s collection and pick a painting that they connected with to write a personal description on. The program provides undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to gain practical experience in the arts and cultural heritage fields. The descriptions of their paintings were showcased in an exhibition last weekend.
Daily Trojan
Let’s see where the bus takes us
Let’s check Transit or Moovit to see when the bus arrives. Actually, the destination doesn’t seem too far — let’s just walk. Let’s take the Metro bus 2 and travel to Echo Park; maybe we’ll end up on the swan boats or eating tacos and plátanos at Señor Fish. Let’s take the Dash F, one of the most popular bus lines, for a ride to the Fashion District — “Los Callejones” — where we’ll find jewelry name plates and anything needed to style an outfit.
Daily Trojan
Group alleges Chan unfairly demoted admissions director
A grassroots organization composed of students and faculty of USC’s Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy is calling for the reinstatement of Dr. Arameh Anvarizadeh as director of admissions. Anvarizadeh was demoted while on medical leave after maternity leave in June and remains employed as an associate professor of clinical occupational therapy at Chan.
Daily Trojan
USC heads up North for Pac-12 clash
The USC men’s basketball team is looking to capitalize on their strong homestand against cross-town rival UCLA and the Washington schools. Saturday’s win against Washington was Head Coach Andy Enfield’s 200th career win at USC, good for fourth all-time in Trojan men’s basketball history. The Trojans are looking ahead in a road trip against Oregon and Oregon State to seal victories No. 201 and 202 for Enfield.
Daily Trojan
Pharmacy school renamed in honor of Alfred E. Mann
The School of Pharmacy debuted its new name early Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony at Pappas Quad: The Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. The renaming comes after Mann, an inventor and physicist, donated $112.5 million to the University in 1998. The endowment’s value has since grown to $230 million, $50 million of which will go toward the School of Pharmacy.
Comments / 0