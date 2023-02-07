Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Bend Star
'Exposing Black Artistry' event slated for Feb. 17 in Missouri City
The Fort Bend County Expose Excellence Youth Program will host its second annual “Exposing Black Artistry” event in celebration of Black History Month on February 17, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Landmark Community Center, 100 Louisiana St. Missouri City. The year’s theme is “Culture”. The event will...
Fort Bend Star
20th Education Expedition Bike Ride set for April 1
On April 1, the Fort Bend ISD Education Foundation will host its 20th Education Expedition Bike Ride fundraising event. The route is closely aligned with the 2022 route but includes minor improvements. Riders will leave at 7:30 am from Freedom Field in Iowa Colony through the streets and countryside of Brazoria County before looping back to the finish. Cyclists have the option of four routes: 32, 48, 66, or 83 miles.
Former Sutton Elementary teacher of the year arrested on accusations of molesting students
The teacher, accused of molesting elementary students in his classroom, now faces multiple charges of sex abuse.
Video: Junior high school student repeatedly hits another girl in Katy ISD classroom
KATY, Texas — A viral video posted on social media appears to show a Katy ISD junior high school student attacking another girl out of the blue in a classroom full of students. The video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another student while others stand by and watch. "Very...
mocomotive.com
Classes back in session at closed down school in Montgomery Co. while law enforcement officers uses campus as training facility
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – What more can be done to protect kids in schools?. It is a question that has been asked after school shootings across the nation in recent years. In the months following the deadly massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May, Montgomery County saw an opportunity in a place where others saw a closed-down school.
Are These The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas?
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
Lina Hidalgo fires back at Texas comptroller over 'defund police' claims
"Go back to accounting class," the Harris County judge told the comptroller.
tourcounsel.com
PlazAmericas | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall and earlier Sharpstown Center, is a shopping mall located in the Sharpstown development in Greater Sharpstown, Houston, Texas. The mall is located on the northwest corner of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and Bellaire Boulevard. This is the third mall to be built in Houston after Gulfgate Mall opened in 1956 and Meyerland Plaza in 1957, but the first fully air-conditioned mall in Houston.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
iheart.com
Free Admission At The Rodeo For 1-Day Event "Community Day" March 8th!
Rodeo Houston announced "FREE" admission and huge discounts for 1-day event. This is the first time this has happened in Houston Livestock show and Rodeo history. It's called Community Day and everyone will get in free on March 8th. Take advantage of the buy one, get one rides and games. Plus discounted food and drinks. Free admission for all guests until noon.
KHOU
Search for missing Wallis, Texas man near Brazos River
Arturo Avila went missing on Feb. 1 after driving from Katy to his home in Wallis. Police are searching the Brazos River after noticing tire tracks near the water.
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Click2Houston.com
Special education teacher charged after breaking 10-year-old student’s arm in classroom, court docs say
HOUSTON – A special education teacher at IDEA Hardy, a charter school in Houston, has landed himself in some trouble after breaking a student’s arm, according to charging documents. George Jimerson has been charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury. A warrant has since been...
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
Kait 8
Armed Texas fugitives arrested in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an armed couple on the run from Texas. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said his office received a tip from Arkansas State Police on Jan. 9 that an armed fugitive from the Lone Star State was passing through the area. Bell said...
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
coveringkaty.com
What we've learned about the Katy high speed chase suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We know more about the late-night police chase that ended in a parking lot on Westheimer Parkway late Thursday night. Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the man who led police on the chase is 42-year-old Derek Hollie. Court records obtained by Covering Katy News list Hollie as a resident of Katy, Harris County.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston closes its largest homeless encampment as many move to new housing navigation center
The city’s new housing navigation center recently opened its doors. City officials hope the newly-opened center will help streamline the housing process.
coveringkaty.com
Police chase ends on Westheimer Parkway
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A late-night high-speed chase that started on I-10 near Highway 6 and ended in the parking lot of Life Storage on Westheimer Parkway near the intersection of South Fry Road. The chase ended around 11 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. People who live in...
Texas A&M student sentenced 8 years for 2021 shooting, victim's family says 'we forgive him'
The then-junior in college fired two shots at a van an 11-year-old was riding in with her family. She was hit in the hip and abdomen and underwent surgery to remove a bullet that damaged her organs.
Comments / 0