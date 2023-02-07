Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
Fresh off His Clash Win, Martin Truex Jr. Doesn’t Stand a Chance of Ending His Daytona 500 Futility
Martin Truex Jr. started the year right in Los Angeles, but Daytona figures to be a whole different animal. The post Fresh off His Clash Win, Martin Truex Jr. Doesn’t Stand a Chance of Ending His Daytona 500 Futility appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Does Kyle Busch’s Gun Incident Jeopardize His Hall of Fame NASCAR Future?
The conversation about Kyle Busch up until Monday afternoon focused on the two-time Cup Series champion’s successful debut with Richard Childress Racing, raising the possibility that the winningest driver in NASCAR history could be in the title hunt this fall. That changed in less time than it took him...
Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Daytona Speedweek Advance
● Back on Jan. 12, Kevin Harvick announced that 2023 would be his final year in the NASCAR Cup Series. The driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing will retire after the checkered flag waves at the season finale Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. When that day comes, Harvick will have had a 23-year run in the Cup Series – one of the longest tenures in recent memory. A championship in 2014 and 60 points-paying victories ensures Harvick is set for his golden years. Busch Light wants to help one lucky Harvick fan with his or her own swansong by contributing toward his or her retirement, along with other big prizes. Fans just need to follow @BuschBeer and turn on notifications to find out how to win leading into the Daytona 500. The 65th Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway gets underway at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 19, with live coverage on FOX.
Denny Hamlin Takes Direct Aim at Chase Elliott Fans Still Upset at Him Over Incident Years Ago: ‘Get Over It’
Denny Hamlin has been in more than a few conflicts throughout his career. Joey Logano comes to mind. Most recently, in the last couple of years, he had beef with a pair of Hendrick Motorsports drivers in Alex Bowman at Martinsville in 2021 and William Byron at Texas this past season.
Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500
The Money Team Racing, owned by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, has selected its driver to qualify for NASCAR‘s Daytona 500.... The post Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Selects Driver to Qualify for Daytona 500 appeared first on Outsider.
The Crazy Last Lap of the 2007 Daytona 500 Cost Mark Martin Another Shot at NASCAR Glory
There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.
The Clash at The Coliseum Left Little Doubt That RCR Is the Real Deal in 2023
In 2022, Richard Childress Racing enjoyed its best season as an organization since 2013 — Kevin Harvick’s final year with RCR. If this past weekend’s Clash at The Coliseum is any indication, the company owned and founded by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress could be even better this year.
SiriusXM sponsoring two NASCAR teams in 2023
Toyota teams Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing will each run SiriusXM paint schemes in 2023. Sirius XM Radio will sponsor two NASCAR Cup Series teams in the 2023 season. They have partnered with both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Hear from the drivers below. Christopher Bell. Christopher Bell...
Jimmie Johnson could drive up to 10 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023
Jimmie Johnson said he might compete in up to 10 races during the NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023. Which races make sense for Johnson?
Zariz Transport Going Truckin’ with Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on owner-driver Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. In addition to Busch’s five-race schedule, the Florida-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team and has reached a multi-year renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.
Everyone Is Mad at Everyone After the Clash at The Coliseum, and Nothing Could Be Better for NASCAR
After being spun out by Joey Logano, Kyle Busch called the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion “two-faced” and an “ass**** on the race track,” and he threatened future retaliation. After getting wrecked by Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace claimed the Richard Childress Racing driver “dumped” him and...
How Many Daytona 500 Drivers Made the Race Their First NASCAR Win?
Austin Cindric may be just 24 years old and have only a single NASCAR Cup Series victory to his credit, but he already possesses the second-most desirable title in the sport. If you can’t be known as the series champion (yet), then the label of “Daytona 500 winner” is a nice consolation prize.
Zane Smith Slated To Drive NASCAR Mustang In 2023 Cup Series
Zane Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, will take control of the No. 38 NASCAR Mustang in select Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. For his first race, he will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 in a week and a half, and will also compete in five subsequent Cup Series races, commanding either the No. 36 Ford or No. 38 Ford depending on the event.
Jesse Love set for NASCAR Truck Series debut
Toyota development driver set for ARCA and Truck Series in 2023. TRICON Garage has signed Jesse Love to compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series. The Toyota development driver will run three races in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Love won the ARCA Menards Series west championship in...
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Changes and Rookies
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is nearly upon us! The full complement of Speedweeks events and racing will begin early next week at Daytona International Speedway. Of course, NASCAR's opening week will be capped off with the 65th running of the Daytona 500. As always, there are several NASCAR driver changes that have transpired. From a former champion switching teams to the dynamic rookie duo joining the fray, the landscape looks a bit different than it did just one year ago.
Chase Elliott ‘Super Proud’ of Last Season, Reflects Ahead of Daytona 500
Ahead of the Daytona 500, Chase Elliott has a lot to think about. He knows last season was good, but he wants more. Throughout his career, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has been a consistent winner. Culminating in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship. But what is next?. Given the struggles...
