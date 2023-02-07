Read full article on original website
Related
Warning as popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
SUGARY drinks like full-fat Cola can increase people's risk of deadly heart attacks and strokes, a study has revealed. Experts based in the US found drinking the popular beverages can lead to a dangerous spike in blood sugar levels. This is because sweet drinks contain very high levels of a...
If You’re Over 50 and Want To Lose Belly Fat, These Are the Top Foods To Avoid
Doctors and nutritionists weigh in.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
After 25 years of drinking coffee daily, I quit cold turkey. I have more energy now and my anxiety disappeared.
The author, who started drinking coffee in high school, recently quit. It's been over a month without coffee and she isn't going back.
Why you should drink coffee with milk, according to scientists
Immune cells treated with polyphenols and amino acids, were twice as effective at fighting inflammation as cells to which only polyphenols were added, Danish researchers have found.
How Adding Pistachios To Your Diet Can Help Reduce Belly Fat
Pistachios aren't just a delicious snack, they also have certain health properties that can aid in weight management. Here's what to know.
A cardiologist said coconut oil in plant-based foods can spike cholesterol levels, even if you think you're eating healthy
Plant-based food is considered healthy, but processed vegan food often contains coconut oil, which is high in saturated fat and can raise cholesterol.
Clayton News Daily
Magnesium Glycinate vs Citrate: Which Magnesium Supplements Should You Be Taking?
Your body needs the essential mineral magnesium for multiple functions, including regulating your blood sugar levels, blood pressure, muscle and nerve function. But wait, there’s more: Magnesium is also critical for making protein and bone and synthesizing DNA. But how much magnesium do you really need? According to the...
EatingWell
Drinking Coffee with Milk May Help Reduce Inflammation, According to New Research
Struggling with inflammation? There's a simple part of your morning routine that might help the sneaky symptoms like joint stiffness, digestive issues and high blood pressure. According to new research published on January 30 in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, combining proteins and antioxidants may double the anti-inflammatory effects in immune cells. In a follow-up study that's set to publish March 2023 in Food Chemistry, it was found that this combination can be replicated by adding a popular protein-rich ingredient to your coffee.
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
marthastewart.com
Tart Cherry Juice Is Going Viral as a Treatment for Insomnia, but Does It Work? Experts Weigh In
If you struggle to fall asleep at night, you're probably constantly on the lookout for tips and tricks that make it easier to slumber. The latest sleep aid trend? Drinking a cup of tart cherry juice before bed. With over 64 million views and counting, a TikTok video that popularized the drink as a way to help insomnia sufferers sleep soundly is commanding national attention.
MedicalXpress
Drinking coffee helps maintain low blood pressure, says study
Drinking coffee helps maintain low blood pressure. People who drink two or three cups of coffee a day have lower blood pressure than those who drink just one cup or none at all. This applies both to peripheral and central aortic pressure, i.e. the one closest to the heart. This...
What happens to your body after you quit drinking, according to experts
As often happens in the first month of the new year, vast numbers of Americans are attempting a "Dry January" or even "Damp January — " a trendy challenge to abstain or moderate alcohol use. You can be sure that those who succeed will see an improvement in their health, as alcohol is not exactly known for its health benefits. But how profound will these changes be, and will they even be that significant? Indeed, while heavy drinkers might see quick shifts in mood and energy, moderate or light drinkers might be apt to wonder if much will be different in their lives at all.
crfatsides.com
What Might Happen If You Drink 2 Cups of Coffee a Day
While some people can’t drink caffeine without feeling jittery, many people can’t go a day without their favorite cup of joe. While drinking too much coffee can have some unpleasant side effects, the right amount of coffee can do wonders for your health. Medical experts believe that 2-3 cups a day is the perfect amount that will give you the most health benefits.
technologynetworks.com
People Who Drink More Coffee Have a Lower Blood Pressure
A new study has found that people who drink two or three cups of coffee per day have a lower blood pressure than those who drink one, or none at all. The research, by scientists at the University of Bologna and the University Hospital of Bologna - Sant'Orsola Polyclinic, is published in Nutrients.
Ultra-processed foods ‘may increase the risk of cancer’
Eating ultra-processed foods such as ice cream, ham, crisps, mass-produced bread and breakfast cereal may increase the risk of cancer, experts have said.A study funded by Cancer Research UK and the World Cancer Research Fund suggests there may be some link between very processed foods and an increasing risk of various types of cancer.The Imperial College London team which led the study said the link could not be proven owing to the fact it is based on observations, where people remember what they eat.However, they said people in the UK eat far too many ultra-processed foods – often called UPFs...
Common Plastics Chemical Tied to Higher Diabetes Risk in Women
THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Chemicals found in plastic personal care products, kids’ toys, and food and drink packaging could be raising the risk of type 2 diabetes among women, new research suggests. To study the impact of these chemicals, known as phthalates, researchers followed just over 1,300 U.S. women for six years to see if exposure contributed to the incidence of diabetes. About 5% of the women...
labroots.com
Intermittent Fasting Triggers Liver Cell Growth in Mice
An intermittent fasting regimen involves only eating during very specific times; these plans may set mealtimes for certain times of the day, or limit caloric intake to certain days of the week. New research has shown that in a mouse model, intermittent fasting promotes the rapid division of liver cells. Liver cells in adults have been thought to divide slowly, or divide quickly only when damage repair is required. But this research has indicated that certain diets may actually trigger liver cell growth. The findings have been reported in eLife.
Comments / 0