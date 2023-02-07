As a native New Mexican physician, I work daily toward improving the health of my fellow New Mexicans. However, the ability of my fellow physicians to continue basic care has recently come under attack. The special-interest lobby of trial attorneys has created a crisis that threatens health security of all New Mexicans. Unfortunately, our Legislature has silently declared it is unlikely to take meaningful measures to address this looming catastrophe.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO