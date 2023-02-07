ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia poised to ban foreign adversaries from buying farmland

By Dean Mirshahi
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAw6V_0kfGYKMI00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) — Virginia could soon ban China, Iran and other foreign adversaries from buying farmland in the commonwealth.

In a 23-16 bipartisan vote Monday , the Democrat-led Virginia Senate passed a bill from Republican state Sen. Richard Stuart to prohibit foreign governments from making agricultural land purchases after 2023.

The legislation appears poised to be signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who during his State of the Commonwealth address called for Virginia to ban foreign entities with ties to the Chinese Community Party from buying farmland.

Petersburg casino bill has narrow path, but odds are stacked in the Virginia General Assembly

Under the legislation, the ban would apply to foreign governments or others the U.S. Secretary of Commerce has determined “to have engaged in a long-term pattern or serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national security of the United States or security and safety of United States persons.” It would not void purchases made before 2023.

The bill would also require the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to provide a yearly report to the governor and General Assembly on the farmland owned by foreign governments.

The current list of “foreign adversaries” recognized by the U.S. includes The People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, the Islamic Republic of Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuelan politician Nicolás Maduro.

Virginia still eyes Washington Commanders stadium

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found foreign entities and persons held an interest in nearly 41 million acres of the country’s agricultural land — 3.1% of total privately owned land.

According to the department’s 2021 data , most of this land was owned by Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany. The department found that China held just under 1% of the foreign-owned U.S. farmland at the end of 2021.

A similar bill is moving through the House of Delegates and is expected to pass. The legislation has an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect once signed into law.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

DOJ recovers additional classified document from Pence’s home

Federal investigators found one additional document with classified markings during a search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home on Friday. The Justice Department conducted a search of Pence’s home roughly three weeks after his attorney notified the National Archives that they had discovered about a dozen documents with classified markings there. The search […]
INDIANA STATE
WNCT

Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas lawsuit with a key deadline this month is posing a threat to the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse...
TEXAS STATE
WNCT

New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there. Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed...
INDIANA STATE
WNCT

Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday called for doctors to pause giving puberty blockers and hormones to new patients at a transgender youth clinic. The call comes a day after he announced an investigation into claims that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent.
MISSOURI STATE
WNCT

The Memo: Trump and Biden find common enemy in DeSantis

President Biden and former President Trump have found at least one common foe: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Biden traveled to DeSantis’s home state of Florida on Thursday, just two days after his State of the Union address. There, the president criticized DeSantis for the governor’s failure to expand Medicaid under the terms of the Affordable […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman’s office...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate

Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
MILFORD, NH
WNCT

Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital, no signs of stroke or seizure

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been released from the George Washington University Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded. According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman was discharged on Friday evening after multiple tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure. “John is looking forward to spending some time […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Over 100 arrests made in North Carolina by testing DNA evidence; decades-old Lexington homicide cold case suspect identified

(WGHP) — Attorney General Josh Stein said on Thursday that North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies have reported making 102 arrests related to at least 175 crimes by testing evidence in cases with a sexual offense and receiving hits from DNA samples. The DNA samples were submitted by the North Carolina State Crime Lab to CODIS, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy