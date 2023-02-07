Read full article on original website
Thousands of La. Medicaid enrollees may lose coverage pandemic protections end. Here's what you need to know
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Louisiana officials are gearing up to verify that the state's two million residents enrolled in Medicaid are still qualified to receive benefits as pandemic protections expire. Experts fear the process, which begins in April, may disrupt health care access, resulting in delayed care and potentially tens of thousands of low-income residents joining the ranks of the uninsured.
Medicaid coverage – Impending changes could leave thousands uninsured
SPRINGFIELD – As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following. says it is working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. Medicaid is a health insurance program for poor and disabled people that is jointly funded by the federal...
Trial-attorney win hurts NM doctors and NM patients
As a native New Mexican physician, I work daily toward improving the health of my fellow New Mexicans. However, the ability of my fellow physicians to continue basic care has recently come under attack. The special-interest lobby of trial attorneys has created a crisis that threatens health security of all New Mexicans. Unfortunately, our Legislature has silently declared it is unlikely to take meaningful measures to address this looming catastrophe.
whisteblowers The Pill Club reaches $18.3 million Medicaid settlement
Monterey County Herald (CA) The Pill Club , an online women’s pharmacy, has reached an $18.3 million settlement with. authorities over claims it defrauded the state’s Medicaid program by prescribing birth control pills without adequate consultation and shipping tens of thousands of female condoms to customers who didn’t want them.
‘An open book’: Gov. Beshear defends record on tornado relief fund after GOP criticism
Lexington Herald-Leader (KY) Gov. offered his most forceful defense yet of his administration’s handling of the. on Thursday following a week of heavy criticism from. Following a Herald-Leader report last week, which revealed an unknown number of. $1,000. checks paid for with donated money intended for survivors of the...
Chris Van Hollen, Brooke Lierman, other officials urge uninsured Marylanders to sign up for coverage through taxes [Baltimore Sun]
The open enrollment period closed last month, but Marylanders still will have a chance this tax season to sign up for health insurance for 2023. and other state officials and health care advocates plan to come together Friday morning to encourage uninsured residents to check a box on their state tax return to start the process of signing up for affordable health insurance.
In the Sunshine State, Biden makes the case for Medicaid expansion; protects Social Security
President Joe Biden speaking at the University of Tampa on Feb. 9, 2023 (photo credit: Mitch Perry)Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two days after delivering a spirited State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden appeared in Florida on Thursday before an intimate crowd at the University of Tampa, where he pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare…
Ernst echoes local farm bill concerns [The Creston News Advertiser, Iowa]
Creston News Advertiser (IA) Feb. 10—WASHINGTON DC — In a series of Senate hearings to discuss the upcoming farm bill,. brought forward topics of crop insurance and foreign land ownership Thursday, both topics local farmers voiced concerns about months earlier. The farm bill is a package of legislation...
Doctors and advocates call for a stockpile of abortion pills, why?
This Friday, a Texas judge is expected to rule on a lawsuit that has asked the Food and Drug Administration to revoke approval of mifepristone. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, of Amarillo, Texas, and who was de-designated by former President Donald Trump, could overturn the decades-old FDA decision allowing the sale of mifepristone.
7,644 Florida households approved for flood insurance policies as part of disaster assistance
LAKE MARY — FEMA has approved 7,644 households with group flood insurance policies for three years as part of federal disaster assistance after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. The insurance policies are funded through. FEMA's. Other Needs Assistance so that households will have coverage for future flood hazards. As...
Oversight, audit of KY charitable funds possible after tornado relief check snafu
Lexington Herald-Leader (KY) Key Kentucky lawmakers say they’ll push for greater oversight of and an investigation into charitable funds administered by the state’s Public Protection Cabinet after learning an unknown number of checks ended up in the wrong hands. The Herald-Leader reported last Wednesday that multiple. $1,000. checks...
A Texas court case could change Maine abortion landscape
Feb. 9— A federal court ruling from a Texas judge known for his anti-abortion views soon could outlaw the most common method of ending an unwanted pregnancy in Maine, forcing local providers to resort to a less-effective form of medication abortion. The preference for medication abortions is even higher in Maine, accounting for two-thirds of all abortions at…
Request for rate hike could drive up NC auto insurance costs by nearly 29 percent
Request for rate hike could drive up NC auto insurance costs by nearly 29 percent. , requesting an increase for auto policies, according to Insurance Commissioner. In the filing, the bureau has requested an overall average statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance rates of 28.4 percent, which would become effective on.
Operator of aircraft supply businesses sentenced to 11 years in prison for $7M fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that KYLE J. WINE, 42, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 132 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraud and money laundering offenses stemming from a $7 million scheme related to his commercial aircraft supply businesses.
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
Leslie Bethea allegedly sought a COVID-19 relief loan even though she did not run a business, authorities said. (Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office) A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug….
Editorial: Don't let oil industry skate on leaking tanks' costs
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) In anticipation over increasing sales of electric vehicles and Washington state's plans to restrict sales of new vehicles to zero-emission vehicles by 2030, many have focused on plans to build up the infrastructure for that future, including support for networks of EV charging stations. But...
Texan convicted for multimillion-dollar COVID-19 relief fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A federal jury convicted a Texas man today for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain and launder millions of dollars in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans the Small Business Administration (SBA) guarantees under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.
Texas' teacher pension fund divested from investment firms accused of 'boycotting' oil and gas industry
San Marcos Daily Record (TX) The Teacher Retirement System of Texas has divested part of its massive pension fund from 10 financial firms that the state comptroller singled out for "boycotting" the oil and gas industry. In 2021,. Texas. lawmakers prohibited state funds from contracting with or investing in companies...
