Missouri State

InsuranceNewsNet

Thousands of La. Medicaid enrollees may lose coverage pandemic protections end. Here's what you need to know

New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Louisiana officials are gearing up to verify that the state's two million residents enrolled in Medicaid are still qualified to receive benefits as pandemic protections expire. Experts fear the process, which begins in April, may disrupt health care access, resulting in delayed care and potentially tens of thousands of low-income residents joining the ranks of the uninsured.
LOUISIANA STATE
Trial-attorney win hurts NM doctors and NM patients

As a native New Mexican physician, I work daily toward improving the health of my fellow New Mexicans. However, the ability of my fellow physicians to continue basic care has recently come under attack. The special-interest lobby of trial attorneys has created a crisis that threatens health security of all New Mexicans. Unfortunately, our Legislature has silently declared it is unlikely to take meaningful measures to address this looming catastrophe.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Chris Van Hollen, Brooke Lierman, other officials urge uninsured Marylanders to sign up for coverage through taxes [Baltimore Sun]

The open enrollment period closed last month, but Marylanders still will have a chance this tax season to sign up for health insurance for 2023. and other state officials and health care advocates plan to come together Friday morning to encourage uninsured residents to check a box on their state tax return to start the process of signing up for affordable health insurance.
MARYLAND STATE
In the Sunshine State, Biden makes the case for Medicaid expansion; protects Social Security

President Joe Biden speaking at the University of Tampa on Feb. 9, 2023 (photo credit: Mitch Perry)Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two days after delivering a spirited State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden appeared in Florida on Thursday before an intimate crowd at the University of Tampa, where he pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare…
TAMPA, FL
A Texas court case could change Maine abortion landscape

Feb. 9— A federal court ruling from a Texas judge known for his anti-abortion views soon could outlaw the most common method of ending an unwanted pregnancy in Maine, forcing local providers to resort to a less-effective form of medication abortion. The preference for medication abortions is even higher in Maine, accounting for two-thirds of all abortions at…
MAINE STATE
Operator of aircraft supply businesses sentenced to 11 years in prison for $7M fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that KYLE J. WINE, 42, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 132 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for fraud and money laundering offenses stemming from a $7 million scheme related to his commercial aircraft supply businesses.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery

Leslie Bethea allegedly sought a COVID-19 relief loan even though she did not run a business, authorities said. (Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office) A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug….
TENNESSEE STATE
Texan convicted for multimillion-dollar COVID-19 relief fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A federal jury convicted a Texas man today for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain and launder millions of dollars in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans the Small Business Administration (SBA) guarantees under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.
RICHMOND, TX
