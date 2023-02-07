If you’re a bit of a wine enthusiast, you’ll certainly want to read what we’ve got in store for you today. Even more so if you’re living in the United Kingdom, because this announcement directly concerns any Brits wanting to visit France for a bit of a wine themed holiday. Why, you ask? Well, a new train is set to start running between London and the French city of Bordeaux – a direct route, taking you from one city to the other in about five hours’ time. In other words: if you’re fancying a good glass of wine during lunchtime, you could be having one in the Southwest of France by dinner.

