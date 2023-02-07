ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Arizona vs. California prediction and odds for Thursday, February 9 (Wildcats win big)

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats got a big win over No. 7 UCLA on January 21 and since then they’ve been rolling. The Wildcats have won four in a row over Pac-12 opponents and are up to second in the conference, just a half game behind UCLA. Arizona is 21-3, one of the best and most consistent teams in the nation in a topsy-turvy year of college basketball. The Cal Bears are not.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football

USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
LOS ANGELES, CA
calbears.com

Cal Hosts No. 4 Arizona On Filipino Heritage Night

BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team will be back in Haas Pavilion for the first time in nearly three weeks when it hosts No. 4 Arizona on Thursday night. The conference contest will tip off at 8 p.m. PST on the Pac-12 Network. Cal will celebrate Filipino Heritage...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily News Now

Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star

A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th. Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

University of Arizona now has a para swimming team

The University of Arizona has created what is likely the country’s first collegiate para swimming team. It joins the UA’s other adaptive sports, including golf, rugby, tennis, handcycling and men’s and women’s basketball. The term adaptive or para athletics refers to sports played with wheelchairs or...
TUCSON, AZ
azbilingual.news

A Quick History Lesson on Tucson’s Greatest Fiesta – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: the Tucson Rodeo

The Tucson Rodeo has been an unforgettable tradition in the city since nearly one hundred years ago. Bringing more than 200,000 visitors each year, the “Celebration of the Cowboys” is also a big economic boost for virtually every business in town, and it offers families of all sizes and ages a fun spectacle to watch. From a long parade displaying countless contributors to the state’s history and culture, to the astonishing performances inside the rodeo grounds, it is not an event to miss.
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Trojan

Group alleges Chan unfairly demoted admissions director

A grassroots organization composed of students and faculty of USC’s Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy is calling for the reinstatement of Dr. Arameh Anvarizadeh as director of admissions. Anvarizadeh was demoted while on medical leave after maternity leave in June and remains employed as an associate professor of clinical occupational therapy at Chan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOLD-TV

Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields

The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops. Updated: 16 hours...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

A long list of artists who will be at our market on Feb. 18 🎉

Tucson is a creative town filled with murals plastered across otherwise empty walls, shops dedicated to showcasing the talent of local makers, and art galleries that host exhibits, programs and workshops headed by Tucsonans. We're always excited to highlight our incredible makers though stories, photos and Instagram Reels. On Saturday...
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Trojan

Let’s see where the bus takes us

Let’s check Transit or Moovit to see when the bus arrives. Actually, the destination doesn’t seem too far — let’s just walk. Let’s take the Metro bus 2 and travel to Echo Park; maybe we’ll end up on the swan boats or eating tacos and plátanos at Señor Fish. Let’s take the Dash F, one of the most popular bus lines, for a ride to the Fashion District — “Los Callejones” — where we’ll find jewelry name plates and anything needed to style an outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Making moviegoing more affordable

Let’s face it: Moviegoing isn’t anywhere as affordable as it used to be. Adult weekend tickets for most theaters in Los Angeles go for around $18. However, in the age of streaming, one could argue that movie theaters have become more important than ever before. No matter how hard one may try, it is impossible to replicate the experience at home. There is something undeniably magical about sitting in the dark with a crowd on a Saturday night — with nothing in between you and the big screen — and being transported to the far off or close by worlds of your choosing. Movies are the great sacred escape that will always be there for us.
Daily Trojan

Trojans break barriers as Getty interns

Three students participating in the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship Program had the opportunity to browse the Getty Museum’s collection and pick a painting that they connected with to write a personal description on. The program provides undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to gain practical experience in the arts and cultural heritage fields. The descriptions of their paintings were showcased in an exhibition last weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy