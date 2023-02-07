Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
247Sports
Pac-12 basketball power rankings: UCLA edges Arizona, USC as conference race nears finish line
As we inch closer to the month of March, college basketball continues to heat up. The Pac-12 conference has been viewed as a conference that is two teams deep as UCLA and Arizona jostle for position, but USC refuses to accept that notion. Heading into the weekend, those three sit atop our Pac-12 power rankings.
Arizona vs. California prediction and odds for Thursday, February 9 (Wildcats win big)
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats got a big win over No. 7 UCLA on January 21 and since then they’ve been rolling. The Wildcats have won four in a row over Pac-12 opponents and are up to second in the conference, just a half game behind UCLA. Arizona is 21-3, one of the best and most consistent teams in the nation in a topsy-turvy year of college basketball. The Cal Bears are not.
247Sports
San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football
USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
calbears.com
Cal Hosts No. 4 Arizona On Filipino Heritage Night
BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team will be back in Haas Pavilion for the first time in nearly three weeks when it hosts No. 4 Arizona on Thursday night. The conference contest will tip off at 8 p.m. PST on the Pac-12 Network. Cal will celebrate Filipino Heritage...
Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star
A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th. Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.
kjzz.org
University of Arizona now has a para swimming team
The University of Arizona has created what is likely the country’s first collegiate para swimming team. It joins the UA’s other adaptive sports, including golf, rugby, tennis, handcycling and men’s and women’s basketball. The term adaptive or para athletics refers to sports played with wheelchairs or...
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
azbilingual.news
A Quick History Lesson on Tucson’s Greatest Fiesta – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: the Tucson Rodeo
The Tucson Rodeo has been an unforgettable tradition in the city since nearly one hundred years ago. Bringing more than 200,000 visitors each year, the “Celebration of the Cowboys” is also a big economic boost for virtually every business in town, and it offers families of all sizes and ages a fun spectacle to watch. From a long parade displaying countless contributors to the state’s history and culture, to the astonishing performances inside the rodeo grounds, it is not an event to miss.
Daily Trojan
Group alleges Chan unfairly demoted admissions director
A grassroots organization composed of students and faculty of USC’s Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy is calling for the reinstatement of Dr. Arameh Anvarizadeh as director of admissions. Anvarizadeh was demoted while on medical leave after maternity leave in June and remains employed as an associate professor of clinical occupational therapy at Chan.
12news.com
AZ legislator Justin Heap discusses campaign fund email, update on Hobbs inaugural donations
ARIZONA, USA — Newly elected Arizona state Representative Justin Heap of Mesa defended an email he sent to a lobbyist that inquired about donations to his 2022 election campaign. According to a story by the Washington Post last month, when a lobbyist sought to meet with Heap, he wanted...
KOLD-TV
Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields
The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops. Updated: 16 hours...
thisistucson.com
A long list of artists who will be at our market on Feb. 18 🎉
Tucson is a creative town filled with murals plastered across otherwise empty walls, shops dedicated to showcasing the talent of local makers, and art galleries that host exhibits, programs and workshops headed by Tucsonans. We're always excited to highlight our incredible makers though stories, photos and Instagram Reels. On Saturday...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
Daily Trojan
Let’s see where the bus takes us
Let’s check Transit or Moovit to see when the bus arrives. Actually, the destination doesn’t seem too far — let’s just walk. Let’s take the Metro bus 2 and travel to Echo Park; maybe we’ll end up on the swan boats or eating tacos and plátanos at Señor Fish. Let’s take the Dash F, one of the most popular bus lines, for a ride to the Fashion District — “Los Callejones” — where we’ll find jewelry name plates and anything needed to style an outfit.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
thisistucson.com
A foodie road trip to Oracle, Oro Valley and Marana: 47 restaurants in northwest Tucson
As metro Tucson spreads into the foothills and valleys north of the city center, it has taken restaurants some time to catch up to the population trend. On social media, I most often see requests for food recommendations on the edges of the Tucson metro: east of Houghton, south to Sahuarita and north to Marana.
Daily Trojan
Making moviegoing more affordable
Let’s face it: Moviegoing isn’t anywhere as affordable as it used to be. Adult weekend tickets for most theaters in Los Angeles go for around $18. However, in the age of streaming, one could argue that movie theaters have become more important than ever before. No matter how hard one may try, it is impossible to replicate the experience at home. There is something undeniably magical about sitting in the dark with a crowd on a Saturday night — with nothing in between you and the big screen — and being transported to the far off or close by worlds of your choosing. Movies are the great sacred escape that will always be there for us.
Arizona sees increase in cannabis use as marijuana-related arrests drop
In 2020, the state of Arizona reported that 28% of drug related arrests were because of marijuana. Just one year later in 2021, that number decreased to just 7%.
Daily Trojan
Trojans break barriers as Getty interns
Three students participating in the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship Program had the opportunity to browse the Getty Museum’s collection and pick a painting that they connected with to write a personal description on. The program provides undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to gain practical experience in the arts and cultural heritage fields. The descriptions of their paintings were showcased in an exhibition last weekend.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
