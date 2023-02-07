Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for methamphetamine possession
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 9:38 AM, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Rd.
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with drug possession following traffic stop
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 a.m., Des Moines County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Road. The vehicle...
khqa.com
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
ktvo.com
Authorities search for southeast Iowa work release escapee
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Ross Thomas Cobler failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday. Cobler is a 36-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was convicted of domestic abuse...
Macomb police: Woman stabs, kills husband in altercation Tuesday morning
MACOMB, Ill. — A woman is in jail Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a "domestic altercation" Tuesday morning, according to the Macomb Police Department. Portia M. Garrison, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer, 27, to death early Tuesday morning. Police say they...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
Did You Know the Hail in ‘Twister’ Came From Burlington, Iowa?
I've watched the movie "Twister" probably a million times, but just learned something new today about this classic movie. Did you know that the hail in one of the most famous scenes in the movie actually came from Burlington, Iowa. Since my wife is a meteorologist, we're practically required to...
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
Man arrested after assaulting deputy
An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
bleedingheartland.com
One thousand armed black men
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. In July 1863 the War Department authorized Col. William A. Pile “to raise a regiment of men of African descent” to be known as the “First Regiment of Iowa African Infantry.” Keokuk was their rendezvous, and Alexander Clark of Muscatine was a main recruiter. While serving in Arkansas, the regiment was reorganized as the 60th U.S. Colored Troops (USCT).
Pen City Current
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
KBUR
SE Iowa man facing multiple charges following police chase
Jefferson County, IA- A Southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after a lengthy vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st, at about 1:23 AM, a Fairfield police officer observed a known stolen vehicle leaving a Casey’s General Store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted...
Beloved Iowa store set to close after 83 years
A beloved local store in Iowa is set to close after serving the community for over 83 years. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, O'Hara True Value Hardware announced that they would be closing their store in Ottumwa in a post on their Facebook page.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, Fort Madison
Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Montrose, IA. She was born on October 7, 1991 in Fort Madison, IA to Ron & Lisa Taylor Sharp. She enjoyed going fishing and going to the races, but her greatest joy was being there for her three children whenever they needed her.
muddyrivernews.com
Owner of Codex Books looking for buyer just four months after moving to downtown location
QUINCY — Four months after moving in October to the former Kirlin’s Hallmark building at 532 Maine, owner Alex Craig is looking for a buyer for Codex Books. “Codex Group is pivoting,” Craig said. “We do healthcare services primarily, and we’re focusing more on the expansion of that division. That’s required more of my time. I just can’t be pulled both places anymore.”
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0