Lee County, IA

KBUR

Burlington man arrested for methamphetamine possession

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 9:38 AM, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Rd.
BURLINGTON, IA
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
MACOMB, IL
tspr.org

Death investigation in Macomb

Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
MACOMB, IL
ktvo.com

Authorities search for southeast Iowa work release escapee

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Ross Thomas Cobler failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday. Cobler is a 36-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was convicted of domestic abuse...
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident

Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
tspr.org

McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant

West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident

HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Suspects wanted for passing bad check

The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested after assaulting deputy

An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
OQUAWKA, IL
bleedingheartland.com

One thousand armed black men

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. In July 1863 the War Department authorized Col. William A. Pile “to raise a regiment of men of African descent” to be known as the “First Regiment of Iowa African Infantry.” Keokuk was their rendezvous, and Alexander Clark of Muscatine was a main recruiter. While serving in Arkansas, the regiment was reorganized as the 60th U.S. Colored Troops (USCT).
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79

WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
WEST POINT, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man facing multiple charges following police chase

Jefferson County, IA- A Southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after a lengthy vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st, at about 1:23 AM, a Fairfield police officer observed a known stolen vehicle leaving a Casey’s General Store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted...
FAIRFIELD, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Owner of Codex Books looking for buyer just four months after moving to downtown location

QUINCY — Four months after moving in October to the former Kirlin’s Hallmark building at 532 Maine, owner Alex Craig is looking for a buyer for Codex Books. “Codex Group is pivoting,” Craig said. “We do healthcare services primarily, and we’re focusing more on the expansion of that division. That’s required more of my time. I just can’t be pulled both places anymore.”
QUINCY, IL
