Colleton County, SC

WPBF News 25

These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
WALTERBORO, SC
tourcounsel.com

Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina

Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Alex Murdaugh trial resumes after bomb threat

COLLETON COUNTY, Sc. (WFXG) - UPDATE: Court has resumed. Testimony was reportedly interrupted Wednesday in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh due to a bomb threat. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released a statement to FOX54, saying:. "A bomb threat was received by Colleton...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Ravenel, Charleston County deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was detained and later arrested following an hours-long standoff in the Ravenel area Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a domestic violence call off Highway 165 near Highway 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a woman […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Wave 3

Be on the lookout for ticket scams

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 11 a.m. for the latest on news, weather, and sports. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel was live from the Colleton County courthouse after Judge Newman had the building evacuated for a bomb threat.
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Forge consulting prepares to take legal action in response to Alex Murdaugh’s schemes

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Forge Consulting announced they plan to take legal action in response to Alex Murdaugh’s schemes that have harmed their business, reputation and credibility. The consulting company said they are also preparing to take legal action in response to Bank of America’s part in the...
WCBD Count on 2

MPPD: 1 charged for discharging firearm at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a suspect was charged in connection with a late Wednesday night shooting. MPPD officers arrested Joseph Lacaze (18) for discharging a firearm following multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Patriots Point. The shooting was initially reported around 11:45 p.m. when officers […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
