Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Did Alex Murdaugh accidentally confess to murder?
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial took a dramatic turn on Monday when jurors heard that the legal scion may have unwittingly slipped up and confessed to the murders of his wife and son.Audio from Mr Murdaugh’s second interview with law enforcement was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, revealing the disgraced legal dynasty heir’s shocking five-word statement for the first time.“I did him so bad,” he appeared to say about his son.The interview took place on 10 June 2021, three days after Mr Murdaugh allegedly shot dead Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s...
Nancy Grace says Murdaugh trial's 'two shooters' theory a 'bomb,' but 'don't fall for it'
Fox Nation host and former Georgia prosecutor Nancy Grace analyzed the state of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial going on in the South Carolina Low Country.
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Maggie Murdaugh's phone bears witness to her final moments
The video at the top of the story will play a live stream of the trial or a replay upon completion of the day's proceedings. Firearms and cell phone data dominated the discussion Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. ...
Libby Murdaugh’s caretaker saw Alex night of murders for ’20 minutes’, but he said ‘30 to 40’
The home health aide for Murdaugh’s mother testified Monday that Murdaugh unexpectedly showed up at the house the night of June 7, 2021, while she was sitting up with his mother.
Alex Murdaugh Grins In Court As Double Murder Trial Gets Underway
Alex Murdaugh was spotted with a wide smile on his face in the courtroom Monday as attorneys vetted potential jurors for the double murder trial. A grinning Alex Murdaugh appeared in court Monday as jury selection began in the high-profile double murder trial. Murdaugh — a former South Carolina attorney...
Alex Murdaugh murder jury to hear financial crimes evidence
A judge ruled Monday he will allow jurors to hear evidence that disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was stealing money from his law firm and clients and committing other financial crimes long before his wife and son were killed in 2021. Prosecutors have said those witnesses are key to their case in Murdaugh’s double murder trial […]
Paralegal angry by Alex Murdaugh theft, knew he loved family
Alex Murdaugh’s paralegal testified Wednesday at his double murder trial about the betrayal she felt when she discovered he lied and manipulated to steal millions of dollars from clients. But Annette Griswold also told jurors Murdaugh was a dedicated family man so distraught after his wife and son were killed he could no longer stay at […]
Alex Murdaugh: Timeline of the once powerful South Carolina lawyer's spectacular downfall
Timeline of Alex Murdaugh's dramatic downward spiral from a life of privilege and wealth to a disbarred attorney on trial for the murder of his wife and son.
Day 13: After bomb threat delay, Alex Murdaugh trial resumes with car data testimony
a once prominent Hampton-based attorney from a well-known politically-connected family, is on trial in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison without parole if found guilty. The trial started. Jan. 23. with jury selection, opening arguments and...
