ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Did Alex Murdaugh accidentally confess to murder?

Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial took a dramatic turn on Monday when jurors heard that the legal scion may have unwittingly slipped up and confessed to the murders of his wife and son.Audio from Mr Murdaugh’s second interview with law enforcement was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, revealing the disgraced legal dynasty heir’s shocking five-word statement for the first time.“I did him so bad,” he appeared to say about his son.The interview took place on 10 June 2021, three days after Mr Murdaugh allegedly shot dead Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh murder jury to hear financial crimes evidence

A judge ruled Monday he will allow jurors to hear evidence that disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was stealing money from his law firm and clients and committing other financial crimes long before his wife and son were killed in 2021. Prosecutors have said those witnesses are key to their case in Murdaugh’s double murder trial […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Paralegal angry by Alex Murdaugh theft, knew he loved family

Alex Murdaugh’s paralegal testified Wednesday at his double murder trial about the betrayal she felt when she discovered he lied and manipulated to steal millions of dollars from clients. But Annette Griswold also told jurors Murdaugh was a dedicated family man so distraught after his wife and son were killed he could no longer stay at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
InsuranceNewsNet

Richmond financial advisor found guilty of fraud in federal court

Harlan Daily Enterprise (KY) Richmond financial advisor found guilty of fraud in federal court. of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. says according to the evidence presented during the trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Hawkins encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in.
RICHMOND, KY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy