Tennessee State

Florida lawmakers pass repeal of state's NIL law

Florida’s NIL law is one step away from being repealed. The state’s House and Senate voted in favor of repealing a 2020 law. HB 7B has passed both chambers without any votes of opposition and will head to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature. Florida...
Greg Byrne offers update on new Alabama arena amid rising costs

Greg Byrne has worked to raise money for a new Alabama arena for years, and on Friday the athletics director offered an update about the latest status. Byrne recalled on “The Next Round” how architects told him in the last year how costs to build have skyrocketed amid inflation, at times by some $25 million. Byrne then shared a personal story about being stopped in a grocery store by a fan who wanted an update, and was concerned about Nate Oats’ future in relation to the arena.
