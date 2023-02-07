Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg Sankey offers extensive comments about Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC
Greg Sankey has been in the middle of Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC, and the news late Thursday evening that it would happen in 2024 restarted discussions about scheduling and expansion. Sankey spoke on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” and was asked...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida lawmakers pass repeal of state's NIL law
Florida’s NIL law is one step away from being repealed. The state’s House and Senate voted in favor of repealing a 2020 law. HB 7B has passed both chambers without any votes of opposition and will head to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature. Florida...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg Byrne offers update on new Alabama arena amid rising costs
Greg Byrne has worked to raise money for a new Alabama arena for years, and on Friday the athletics director offered an update about the latest status. Byrne recalled on “The Next Round” how architects told him in the last year how costs to build have skyrocketed amid inflation, at times by some $25 million. Byrne then shared a personal story about being stopped in a grocery store by a fan who wanted an update, and was concerned about Nate Oats’ future in relation to the arena.
saturdaydownsouth.com
BetMGM Ohio Promo Code: Crush Super Bowl With $1K First Bet Offer
Super Bowl bettors can make a hefty bet with confidence via the BetMGM Ohio promo code offer that locks in a second chance opportunity. When you apply the BetMGM Ohio promo code, you become eligible for the $1,000 first bet offer. This will trigger a bonus bet return equal to the amount of your promotional wager up to $1,000 if you lose.
saturdaydownsouth.com
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: $5 Super Bowl Bet Generate $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly
Players that are looking for a Super Bowl bet they cannot lose will be interested in the DraftKings Ohio promo code offer that triggers a $200 sure thing bonus instantly. To become eligible for this DraftKings Ohio promo code offer, you opt in and placed a $5 wager. As soon as you hit enter, you will receive $200 in bonus bets you can use right away.
Comments / 0