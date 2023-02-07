Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (. Argo Group. ) (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ). Concurrently, AM Best has...
Former CEO of dental device company indicted for fraudulent stock solicitations
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Stephen Baird, the former CEO of S-Ray, Inc., was indicted today by a federal grand jury for ten counts of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Between 2012 and 2021, Baird, 67, formerly of Bainbridge Island, Washington, allegedly defrauded over 200 investors of more than $10.7 million by making false statements to investors. Baird is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on February 16, 2023.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Halyk Insurance Company JSC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of the Joint-Stock Company Subsidiary of. Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Halyk Insurance Company. (Halyk Insurance) (. Kazakhstan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
Patent Issued for Vehicle fleet exchange method and system (USPTO 11562301): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11562301, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (. Mayfield Village, OH. ) [NYSE: PGR]. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of...
Institute of Labor Economics: 'Selective Exercise Of Discretion In Disability Insurance Awards'
BONN, Germany , Feb. 11 (TNSrep)(TNScapv) -- IZA-Institute of Labor Economics issued the following discussion paper (No. 15928) in. and Carlos Riumallo Herl. Variation in assessor stringency in awarding benefits leaves applicants exposed to uninsured risk that could be systematic if discretion were exercised selectively. We test for this using administrative data on applications to the Dutch disability insurance program. We find that discretion is more often exercised in favor of lower-waged applicants. Pre-disability wages drop discontinuously just above disability thresholds for entitlement to partial benefits. Assessors are more likely to discard the highest-paying algorithm-generated job matches that determine earnings capacity and entitlement when evaluating lower-waged applicants. While these applicants benefit on average, they are exposed to greater risk from between assessor variation.
Reynolds sells part of pension plan Reynolds sells another part of its pension plan to insurer. Sale changes how plan is protected.
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Reynolds American Inc. completed in June the sale of a second part of its pension plan to an insurer, according to the fiscal 2022 annual report of parent company. British American Tobacco Plc. . posted Thursday. Affected are Reynolds retirees and beneficiaries who started receiving benefits on...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Multi-Level Surgical Data Analysis System”, for Approval (USPTO 20230028059): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Harris, Jason L. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Various systems may operate at medical facilities (e.g., hospitals). The systems may exchange various types of data with each other. Such data may be protected by privacy rules mandated by authorities. Such data may be analyzed to generate various types of analytics. For example, the systems may exchange data associated with surgical procedures with each other. The data associated with surgical procedures may be protected by health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA) rules. The data associated with surgical procedures may be analyzed to generate analytics.”
PCF Insurance Appoints Dan Goodwin to Vice President of Carrier Relations
LEHI, , Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF"), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the appointment of. as Vice President - Carrier Relations, effective immediately. In this role, Goodwin manages appointments, contracts and relationships for property and casualty (P&C) and health and benefits (H&B)...
Brighthouse sees record annuity year, while life insurance lags
Brighthouse Financial had a record year for annuities but a down one for life insurance, as the company promises new products in both segments. The company reported record annuity sales in 2022, with $11.5 billion for the year, up 26% compared with 2021. The fourth quarter’s sales of $3.2 billion were down 14% from the $3.7 billion in the previous quarter, but they were up 36% compared to the $2.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Generic Information Collection Activities: Proposed Collection; Comment Request
Document Number: "Document Identifier: CMS-10398 #79" (OMB) issued Paperwork Reduction Act (PRA) guidance related to the "generic" clearance process. Generally, this is an expedited process by which agencies may obtain OMB's approval of collection of information requests that are "usually voluntary, low-burden, and uncontroversial collections," do not raise any substantive or policy issues, and do not require policy or methodological review. The process requires the submission of an overarching plan that defines the scope of the individual collections that would fall under its umbrella. On.
NFP to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on February 16, 2023
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, will post its year-end 2022 earnings results the evening of. , to a password-protected website hosted by http://www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a live conference call to discuss the year-end results on. February 16, 2023.
Credit Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : AIG, Chubb, Euler Hermes
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- The Global Credit Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Credit Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
Independent Community Bankers Issues Letter to FDIC Board Regarding Pending ILC Applications
RE: Pending FDIC Deposit Insurance Applications by Industrial Loan Companies. addressed a letter to your office expressing support for the industrial loan company (ILC) charter and to "remind you to ensure the. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. (FDIC) continues to follow the laws that. Congress. carefully designed for the. FDIC. to...
ARGO GROUP INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. – ARGO
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Former Attorney General of Louisiana. (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: BNRE). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Argo will receive. $30.00. in cash for each share of Argo that they own. KSF...
At Third Senate Hearing on Upcoming Farm Bill, Klobuchar Highlights Importance of Commodity and Crop Insurance Programs
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) At a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing to examine the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill,. (D-MN) highlighted the importance of strong investments in commodity and crop insurance programs. Klobuchar underscored the need to continue bolstering the effectiveness and affordability of crop insurance programs: "[These programs are] such...
Lincoln ‘selling on our terms’ as it rebounds from lost quarter
Lincoln Financial took a few small steps in its turnaround during the fourth quarter, eking out $6 million in net income. But after taking a $2.6 billion loss in the third quarter, largely due to a $2.2 billion charge against its life insurance reserves, Lincoln execs were upbeat during a Thursday call with Wall Street analysts.
American Physical Therapy Association: Significant CMS Prior Authorization Changes On The Horizon – Your Voice Needed
When it comes to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services , chances to effect significant change don't come around that often -- and when they do, opportunities shouldn't be passed up. That's precisely the scenario the physical therapy profession now faces in a crucial area in need of reform: prior authorization. APTA is urging members and supporters to make their voices heard before a looming.
Inflation has cooled, but recession fears remain: First National Bank of Omaha
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) Inflation has been slowing down but it may still stress the wallets of many Americans in 2023 as fears of a recession loom, according to reports. "We believe inflation peaked in 2022 at its highest level in four decades and expect further deceleration throughout the year," First...
Council for Affordable Health Coverage: The Price Of Good Health – What Voters Want
The Council for Affordable Health Coverage (CAHC) hosted our 5th Annual Price of Good Health Summit on. The Summit examined the dynamic relationship between public and private sectors,. Congress. , and voters in addressing the rising costs of healthcare. Special guest speakers included Congressman. (R-OK) and. Elizabeth Fowler. , Director...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0