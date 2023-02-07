Read full article on original website
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for methamphetamine possession
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 9:38 AM, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Rd.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with drug possession following traffic stop
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 a.m., Des Moines County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Road. The vehicle...
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
tspr.org
Oglesby pleads not guilty to poisoning former police chief
Marcy Oglesby, 50, is charged with murder in the case. A Maquon woman pleaded not guilty to charges she poisoned the village’s former police chief with eye drops and hid his dead body in a storage unit. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, appeared before Ninth Circuit Judge James Standard in...
khqa.com
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
theproxyreport.com
UPDATE | Woman arrested, charged with fatal stabbing in Macomb
MACOMB, Illinois (WESTERN COURIER/NEWS3) – Police have arrested and charged Portia Garrison, 28, with the stabbing death of Rickey Haymer, 27, which occurred Feb. 7. Garrison was charged with first degree murder and is being held at McDonough County Jail. Macomb Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of...
Iowa Man Facing 5 Felony Assaults On Police, Then Drinks Before Arrest
This man appears to be in a whole lotta trouble. Here's what we know. Authorities say it all started at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night when 55-year-old Robert I. Ware was spotted in a vehicle outside a Walgreens store in the 1600 block of W. Locust St. in Davenport. Believing there was a warrant for Ware, police surrounded the vehicle he was driving. They activated emergency lights when they did so. That's when the 'fun' really started.
KBUR
Macomb Police Department investigating death on Wheeler Circle
Macomb, Ill.- The Macomb Police Department is investigating a death at 1680 Wheeler Circle. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, at about 5:44 AM, Officers began investigating the death. The Police Department says that there were “many resources in the area, and there is no active...
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
Macomb police: Woman stabs, kills husband in altercation Tuesday morning
MACOMB, Ill. — A woman is in jail Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a "domestic altercation" Tuesday morning, according to the Macomb Police Department. Portia M. Garrison, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer, 27, to death early Tuesday morning. Police say they...
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a 36-year-old male convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault - 3rd or Subsequent Offense in Wapello County, failed to report to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required on Friday. Ross Thomas Cobler was admitted to the work release facility on October 26th, 2022. He is...
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries
An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
Man arrested after assaulting deputy
An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
