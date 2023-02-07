Read full article on original website
Bruce McCune Passes Away at 91
Bruce Charles McCune of Hermiston died on Feb. 4, 2023 in Hermiston at the age of 91. He was born on Jan. 10, 1932 in Ellensburg, Wash. Services will be announced at a later date. Please share memories of Bruce with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is...
Hermiston Officials Hold Planning Session for 2023 City Goals
Hermiston’s elected leaders and city staff spent Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3 planning the city’s goals and priorities for the coming year. Working with SSW Consulting and using input gathered from residents to help guide the conversation, the city is developing a set of clearly stated goals and benchmarks for the year. The goals will be refined and adopted at an upcoming Hermiston City Council meeting.
Good Shepherd Offering Free Class for Caregivers in Febuary, March
Good Shepherd Health Care System is offering the free Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop from Feb. 15 through March 22. This six-week workshop gives caregivers skills to take care of themselves while caring for someone else. Classes will be on Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m., and can be attended virtually or in person. Call 541-667-3509 or email healthinfo@gshealth.org for more details or to register.
City of Pendleton Receives $625,000 Grant for McKay Creek Project
The city of Pendleton has received a $625,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to take the next step toward restoring the banks of McKay Creek and lowering flood risks to areas damaged during the 2019 flood. Fed from McKay Reservoir, McKay Creek flows through a mixture of...
Knights of Columbus to hold Mardi Gras Fundraiser on Feb. 18
The local council of the Knights of Columbus will present a Mardi Gras fund-raising event on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The event goes from 5:30 to 10 p.m. There will be a dinner, silent auction, cake dash, best costume contest, and dancing to the music of Brass Fire Band.
Boardman Entering into Negotiations with City Manager Candidate
Boardman Mayor Paul Keefer announced during the Boardman City Council neeting this week that the council is in negotiations with one of the candidates for the city manager position. The city is working with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) of Keller, Texas to recruit candidates to fill the position left vacant...
Umatilla Library to Celebrate Children’s Author Mo Willems
The Umatilla Public Library is hosting a drop-in children’s event this Friday, Feb. 10 to celebrate the birthday of Mo Willems, author of the popular children’s book series, Elephant and Piggie. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can learn how to draw Piggie, Gerald,...
