Good Shepherd Health Care System is offering the free Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop from Feb. 15 through March 22. This six-week workshop gives caregivers skills to take care of themselves while caring for someone else. Classes will be on Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m., and can be attended virtually or in person. Call 541-667-3509 or email healthinfo@gshealth.org for more details or to register.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO