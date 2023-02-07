Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Convicted felons to serve 3+ years each for having guns
A Shreveport man plead guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm in October of last year.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM), a New Orleans, Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his estranged wife’s automobile. Thursday, February 9th, 31-year-old Troy Ross...
wbrz.com
Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman
JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
‘Vulture Gang’ member in St. Tammany sentenced to 18 years in prison
A Covington man has been sentenced to prison, after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges involving a street gang known as the "Vulture Gang."
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
tourcounsel.com
Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana
Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
WDSU
Young man shot, injured in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions surrounding the conflict of interest NOPD investigation of officer Vappie
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions about the police monitor’s concerns over a conflict of interest in the NOPD’s investigation into officer Jeffrey Vappie. The police monitor says she’s concerned about a directive from the mayor that NOPD officers not participate in the investigation...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
WDSU
Covington priest, parishioner murdered days after accused killer violated parole
COVINGTON, La. — WDSU Investigates has obtained new information about a crime that shocked the region. The investigation revealed new details that involve the horrific murders of well-known Northshore Pastor Otis Young and parishioner Ruth Prats. The accused killer, Antonio Tyson, was let out of a prison last August...
Baby still missing from state custody
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — As of Thursday night, law enforcement officials were still looking for a toddler who they say was stolen out of Children's Hospital New Orleans last week. Authorities said the parents, who they believe now have the baby, are still at large. The St. Bernard...
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of. will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge. has given final approval to a. $101.5 million. class-action settlement for...
houmatimes.com
TPSO to distribute child identification kits
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be distributing an in-home child identification kit to your kindergarten – fifth graders on behalf of Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. Please understand that there is NO OBLIGATION to complete the kit, but it will allow you to maintain a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in the case of an emergency that you can provide to Law Enforcement.
Why Is Newell obsessed with Mayor Latoya Cantrell?
I love these texts…“Newell, are you obsessed with Mayor Cantrell?” I don’t think so. Obviously you believe that I am. But when people are pointing out that there’s a lack of attention to the crime problem for years, what is one to do?
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: As deadline to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell nears, other issues arise
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the solemn season of Lent, but some folks in New Orleans will be celebrating on that day this year. Who’s celebrating depends on whether organizers of the recall drive against Mayor LaToya Cantrell garner enough signatures to force a referendum on whether Heronner stays or goes.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff: 4 dead, including former St. Charles deputy, in Harvey murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting near West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey. According to JPSO, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Curtis Street. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Sources...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0