Houma, LA

wbrz.com

Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman

JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
GRETNA, LA
tourcounsel.com

Oakwood Center | Shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana

Oakwood Center is a major shopping mall in Terrytown, Louisiana, on the West Bank of the Mississippi River in the New Orleans metropolitan area. It was originally named "Oakwood Mall", and some signage and local usage continue to call it that. It is geographically in Terrytown, but the mailing address is in adjacent Gretna, Louisiana.
TERRYTOWN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets

3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

Young man shot, injured in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a young man was shot in Central City. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Terpsichore Street. The minor was transported to a local hospital for treatment. · Get the WDSU News...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
WWL

Baby still missing from state custody

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — As of Thursday night, law enforcement officials were still looking for a toddler who they say was stolen out of Children's Hospital New Orleans last week. Authorities said the parents, who they believe now have the baby, are still at large. The St. Bernard...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

TPSO to distribute child identification kits

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be distributing an in-home child identification kit to your kindergarten – fifth graders on behalf of Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. Please understand that there is NO OBLIGATION to complete the kit, but it will allow you to maintain a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in the case of an emergency that you can provide to Law Enforcement.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Police monitor warns of potential conflicts in Vappie investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Independent Police Monitor is voicing concerns about a potential conflict of interest in the New Orleans Police Department’s investigation into an officer highlighted in a series of Fox 8 investigations. Stella Cziment wrote a letter to City Council President J.P. Morrell and City Attorney...
