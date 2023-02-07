ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
MedicalXpress

Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'

Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
COLORADO STATE
ajmc.com

Long-term Antidepressant Drug Use Linked With Risk of Epilepsy

Individuals exposed to antidepressant drugs for longer than 365 days had an increased risk of epilepsy, particularly those given escitalopram, venlafaxine, and mirtazapine, according to a recent study conducted in Taiwan. Long-term exposure to antidepressant drugs (ADs) may increase risk of epilepsy, according to study findings published recently in Epilepsy...
scitechdaily.com

A New Potential Method To Treat Superbug Infections

New study shows how DNA components can enhance penicillin-type antibiotics to combat MRSA. Scientists at the University of Galway have uncovered a way to enhance the effectiveness of penicillin-type antibiotics against MRSA, a dangerous superbug. Their findings have the potential to improve MRSA treatment options as penicillin-type antibiotics are currently ineffective on their own.
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Ars Technica

Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US

The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
The Independent

I survived cervical cancer – here are the signs that told me something was wrong

A cancer survivor who experienced severe vaginal bleeding which felt like “somebody had just popped a balloon”, before she underwent gruelling treatment to remove a large vascular tumour in her cervix, wishes to give the positive message to other women that a cervical cancer diagnosis is “not a death sentence”.Joanne Painter, who lives in Northampton, was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer when she was 38 years old after noticing unusual vaginal discharge and then experiencing abnormal, heavy bleeding for several months.The mother-of-two, who is the founder and managing director of a natural green burial ground and a humanist...
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.

