Read full article on original website
Related
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
MedicalXpress
Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'
Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
ajmc.com
Long-term Antidepressant Drug Use Linked With Risk of Epilepsy
Individuals exposed to antidepressant drugs for longer than 365 days had an increased risk of epilepsy, particularly those given escitalopram, venlafaxine, and mirtazapine, according to a recent study conducted in Taiwan. Long-term exposure to antidepressant drugs (ADs) may increase risk of epilepsy, according to study findings published recently in Epilepsy...
scitechdaily.com
A New Potential Method To Treat Superbug Infections
New study shows how DNA components can enhance penicillin-type antibiotics to combat MRSA. Scientists at the University of Galway have uncovered a way to enhance the effectiveness of penicillin-type antibiotics against MRSA, a dangerous superbug. Their findings have the potential to improve MRSA treatment options as penicillin-type antibiotics are currently ineffective on their own.
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Ars Technica
Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US
The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
A 24-year-old says she 'ignored' her bloating and stomach pain until it got so bad she went to the ER. Doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.
Chloe Etheridge said she didn't realize she had cancer symptoms: "I don't think young women know the symptoms of ovarian cancer."
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across 11 states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to stop using a brand of artificial tears that could be linked to dozens of infections across the U.S.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
These 22 Medications Are in Short Supply—Find Out if Yours Is on the List
If it is, let your doctor know.
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer hornets and venomous "blue dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it's just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing bugs,...
Recall, CDC alert prompt concern over preservative-free eye drops
U.S. health officials said a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.
I survived cervical cancer – here are the signs that told me something was wrong
A cancer survivor who experienced severe vaginal bleeding which felt like “somebody had just popped a balloon”, before she underwent gruelling treatment to remove a large vascular tumour in her cervix, wishes to give the positive message to other women that a cervical cancer diagnosis is “not a death sentence”.Joanne Painter, who lives in Northampton, was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer when she was 38 years old after noticing unusual vaginal discharge and then experiencing abnormal, heavy bleeding for several months.The mother-of-two, who is the founder and managing director of a natural green burial ground and a humanist...
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Comments / 6