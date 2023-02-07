Read full article on original website
Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam
If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes Springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
Jerry Don Porter, of Hughes Springs, was recently sentenced in Cass County Court, according to information released by Cass County ...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
Sheriff: Possible homicide in Joaquin, seeking person of interest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a possible homicide case in Joquin, Sheriff Kevin Windham reported on Wednesday. Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) was named by officials as a person of interest in this case, and is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with […]
KLTV
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Leroy Hammond who has seen increased traffic on his street due to the High Street bridge in Longview being shut down for repairs. Jeff Williford explains TXDOT’s plan to address the road repairs from last week’s winter storm damage. Lufkin City Council considers...
KLTV
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man they say had multiple illegal drugs in his possession during a traffic stop. According to a report by the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle they say had expired registration. The report said that multiple illegal drugs were observed in the vehicle, as well as a pistol next to the driver’s seat.
9 East Texans arrested after investigators find alleged meth lab
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in Henderson County after the sheriff’s office said they found a meth lab in production. According to officials, investigators had searched the home in Indian Harbor in relation to a fraud investigation when they found suspected meth. A judge then issued a narcotics search […]
No injuries after truck trailer tips over while making sharp turn in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — No one was injured after a truck trailer tipped over on US Highway 69 in Smith County Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the truck was turning northbound on US 69 off of County Road 1215, turned too sharp, the trailer tipped over and the truck stayed upright.
East Texas man arrested after having 30 grams of suspected meth, other drugs, police say
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after having 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, police said. The Palestine Police Department said Corporal Allen was looking into an illegally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of North Queen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Law enforcement later learned Mark Kimbrough, 61, […]
KLTV
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a Longview man who was reported missing on February 7. Cannon Tuck, 29, of Longview, was last seen in the area of Fourth St and east Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black backpack.
KLTV
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested the person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed to KTRE that Carlos Caporali Manuels, the person of interest from the homicide that occurred this morning in Joaquin, has been located and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m.
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
Community gets tired of Texas man’s reckless driving; now he’s in jail
Traffic violations have landed a San Augustine man in the Shelby County jail.
OFFICIALS: About $250K worth of damage reported following Longview tractor business fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is investigating a commercial building fire that occurred Tuesday. According go the LFD, crews responded to Bagley Tractor & Equipment, located at 3709 S. Eastman Rd. on reports of a fire threatening property. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming...
Panola County officials seize $48,000, drugs during traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of $48,000 dollars and a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Saturday. Eric Jovan Fair, of Houston, was pulled over near Excel Ford by K9 Deputy Richard Mojica for an alleged traffic offense around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, officials said. Mojica […]
KLTV
Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on State Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to Wilmer...
KLTV
Palestine man on bicycle flees police, is arrested for evading arrest, failure to identify
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon, a resident on San Jacinto St. flagged down a police officer for help. The person told the officer that he had seen a man, now identified as Rashad Brookings, 39, damaging a nearby house, and that he had left the scene on a bicycle. He said the then saw him attempt to assault a female who was walking in the street as he rode by her on his bike.
KLTV
Panola County authorities seize money, pills during Saturday night traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Panola County Saturday while allegedly transporting drugs and a large amount of cash. According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Eric Fair and Mitchell Prince were traveling back to Houston from Memphis, TN on US Highway 59 through Panola County around 8 p.m. Saturday when a deputy pulled them over for a routine traffic stop. Over the course of the stop, Clinton said the deputy noticed irregularities in the stories given by Fair and Prince and asked for permission to search the vehicle.
Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly couple, church ordered to pay $70,000
TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler pastor and coach, who was convicted of stealing from an elderly couple and his former church in August, has been ordered to pay $70,000 back to the theft victims. In August, Rev. Jerome Milton was sentenced to six months in the county jail...
inforney.com
Tyler police release name of homicide victim
The Tyler Police Department has released the name of a man found dead earlier this week. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said. Rogers’ family has...
