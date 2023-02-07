ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

101.5 KNUE

Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam

If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Leroy Hammond who has seen increased traffic on his street due to the High Street bridge in Longview being shut down for repairs. Jeff Williford explains TXDOT’s plan to address the road repairs from last week’s winter storm damage. Lufkin City Council considers...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man they say had multiple illegal drugs in his possession during a traffic stop. According to a report by the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle they say had expired registration. The report said that multiple illegal drugs were observed in the vehicle, as well as a pistol next to the driver’s seat.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a Longview man who was reported missing on February 7. Cannon Tuck, 29, of Longview, was last seen in the area of Fourth St and east Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black backpack.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested the person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed to KTRE that Carlos Caporali Manuels, the person of interest from the homicide that occurred this morning in Joaquin, has been located and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel

February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on State Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to Wilmer...
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Palestine man on bicycle flees police, is arrested for evading arrest, failure to identify

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday afternoon, a resident on San Jacinto St. flagged down a police officer for help. The person told the officer that he had seen a man, now identified as Rashad Brookings, 39, damaging a nearby house, and that he had left the scene on a bicycle. He said the then saw him attempt to assault a female who was walking in the street as he rode by her on his bike.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Panola County authorities seize money, pills during Saturday night traffic stop

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Panola County Saturday while allegedly transporting drugs and a large amount of cash. According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Eric Fair and Mitchell Prince were traveling back to Houston from Memphis, TN on US Highway 59 through Panola County around 8 p.m. Saturday when a deputy pulled them over for a routine traffic stop. Over the course of the stop, Clinton said the deputy noticed irregularities in the stories given by Fair and Prince and asked for permission to search the vehicle.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police release name of homicide victim

The Tyler Police Department has released the name of a man found dead earlier this week. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said. Rogers’ family has...
TYLER, TX
