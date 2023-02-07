ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits

By Edgar Glimpses
 5 days ago
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Material Impairments, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. Upon completion of United Insurance Holdings Corporation's (the "Company") year-end review of unpaid loss and loss adjustment reserves with our independent. actuarial firm, we expect to incur approximately. $197 million. of net loss and. loss adjustment expense related to current accident year...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (. Argo Group. ) (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ). Concurrently, AM Best has...
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on. the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 832,126 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 12 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over either a one-year period or a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the.
Lincoln ‘selling on our terms’ as it rebounds from lost quarter

Lincoln Financial took a few small steps in its turnaround during the fourth quarter, eking out $6 million in net income. But after taking a $2.6 billion loss in the third quarter, largely due to a $2.2 billion charge against its life insurance reserves, Lincoln execs were upbeat during a Thursday call with Wall Street analysts.
