Max Anderson is one of the top offensive tackles available in the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 12 list. A 6-foot-5 and 300-pound OT out of Frisco, Texas, Anderson kept a number of SEC programs in the running. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Tennessee made the cut, as well as Oklahoma who will be joining the SEC.

FRISCO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO