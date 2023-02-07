ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Continued Innovation of C.L.U.E. Auto

Milestone Coincides with 20th Anniversary of Renowned U.S. Policy Information Contributory Database, LexisNexis Current Carrier. /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics for the insurance industry, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of LexisNexis® C.L.U.E.® Auto (Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange), the auto insurance industry's most comprehensive claims history database.
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations

Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AccuRisk Announces Acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, AccuRisk announces the acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits, a. -based MGU. Matrix Group Benefits approaches Medical Stop Loss for Partially Self-Funded Plans from a financial planning perspective using a multiple year financial model. Their team of twelve will be incorporated into the AccuRisk Solutions staff and continue to be based in.
MAINE STATE
Woonsocket Call

InvestorNewsBreaks – ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Inks Deal to Acquire East West Pharma Group in Strategy Shift

ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI), d/b/a Elite Cannabis Group Inc., a Nevada -based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Wyoming-based East West Pharma Group Inc. (“EWPG”) to acquire EWPG’s key personnel, intellectual property, and current and future business operations. According to the announcement, the acquisition is a shift in ECGI’s strategy as it becomes part of the $2.7 billion Cannabis Manufacturing, Extract and Concentrates market. The company noted that its goal is to pair its vast cannabis space network and knowledge capital with EWPG’s talent and equipment to drive rapid growth as an emerging leader in the California cannabis manufacturing space. “This is a key talent and asset acquisition that will expand our network of potential investors through the lead operations team we get as part of the deal,” said ECGI Holdings CEO Danny Wong in the press release. “East West has extensive knowledge and proprietary technology/processes within the CBD and Eastern medicine field, and we will gain a tremendous base of specialized equipment as well as key personnel that include leaders in the cannabinoid extraction and product manufacturing space.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance House P.S.C.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Insurance House P.S.C. (IH) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect IH’s balance sheet strength,...
InsuranceNewsNet

FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. subsidiary of the Seller (as defined below) ("FOXO Life"), which holds an. insurance license and statutory capital and surplus amounts, to. Security National Life Insurance Company. (the "Buyer"), pursuant to that certain. Merger Agreement, dated as of. January 10, 2023. ,...
ARKANSAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

New Insurance Study Findings Have Been Reported by Investigators at Harvard University (Regulatory Limits To Risk Management): Insurance

-- Fresh data on Insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Variable annuities, the largest liability of. U.S. life insurers, are investment products containing long-dated minimum return guarantees. I show that guarantees with similar economic risks are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

New Enhancements to Leading Instant Decision Term Product

FORT WAYNE, Ind. , Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Instant, an instant decision term life insurance product, continues to evolve to meet industry needs. Ash Instant, a hassle-free, no-medical, term life insurance solution now offers a conversion option and a better user experience. "As the industry evolves, Ash remains...
FORT WAYNE, IN
InsuranceNewsNet

Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & GREENVILLE, S.C. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Bearce Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. Bearce Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Bearce Insurance”) of. Brockton, MA. on. February 1, 2023. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ISELIN, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy