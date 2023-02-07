Read full article on original website
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
Arm CEO says firm fully committed to a market listing this year
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Softbank-owned British chip technology firm Arm told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is committed to a stock market float this year.
Simply Business to Offer General Liability Insurance on Tarmika's Commercial Lines Quoting Platform
BOSTON , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- , a Boston -based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced that it will offer general liability insurance on Tarmika, an online quoting platform for independent agents. "We recognize the significant value that agents bring to entrepreneurs," said. , Group CEO...
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Continued Innovation of C.L.U.E. Auto
Milestone Coincides with 20th Anniversary of Renowned U.S. Policy Information Contributory Database, LexisNexis Current Carrier. /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics for the insurance industry, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of LexisNexis® C.L.U.E.® Auto (Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange), the auto insurance industry's most comprehensive claims history database.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
VIU by HUB Partners with Summit Management Partners to Bring Digital Insurance Brokerage to Community Associations
Property management company partnership gives customers access to a digital personal insurance platform and trusted advice from VIU by HUB. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced its partnership with. Summit Management Partners. (Summit), a private equity holding firm for property management companies. The...
AccuRisk Announces Acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, AccuRisk announces the acquisition of Matrix Group Benefits, a. -based MGU. Matrix Group Benefits approaches Medical Stop Loss for Partially Self-Funded Plans from a financial planning perspective using a multiple year financial model. Their team of twelve will be incorporated into the AccuRisk Solutions staff and continue to be based in.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Inks Deal to Acquire East West Pharma Group in Strategy Shift
ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI), d/b/a Elite Cannabis Group Inc., a Nevada -based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Wyoming-based East West Pharma Group Inc. (“EWPG”) to acquire EWPG’s key personnel, intellectual property, and current and future business operations. According to the announcement, the acquisition is a shift in ECGI’s strategy as it becomes part of the $2.7 billion Cannabis Manufacturing, Extract and Concentrates market. The company noted that its goal is to pair its vast cannabis space network and knowledge capital with EWPG’s talent and equipment to drive rapid growth as an emerging leader in the California cannabis manufacturing space. “This is a key talent and asset acquisition that will expand our network of potential investors through the lead operations team we get as part of the deal,” said ECGI Holdings CEO Danny Wong in the press release. “East West has extensive knowledge and proprietary technology/processes within the CBD and Eastern medicine field, and we will gain a tremendous base of specialized equipment as well as key personnel that include leaders in the cannabinoid extraction and product manufacturing space.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of ReliaStar Life Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of. (ReliaStar). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are life insurance subsidiaries of Voya Financial Inc. (Voya), which is headquartered in. New...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance House P.S.C.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Insurance House P.S.C. (IH) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect IH’s balance sheet strength,...
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. subsidiary of the Seller (as defined below) ("FOXO Life"), which holds an. insurance license and statutory capital and surplus amounts, to. Security National Life Insurance Company. (the "Buyer"), pursuant to that certain. Merger Agreement, dated as of. January 10, 2023. ,...
New Insurance Study Findings Have Been Reported by Investigators at Harvard University (Regulatory Limits To Risk Management): Insurance
-- Fresh data on Insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Variable annuities, the largest liability of. U.S. life insurers, are investment products containing long-dated minimum return guarantees. I show that guarantees with similar economic risks are...
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
New Enhancements to Leading Instant Decision Term Product
FORT WAYNE, Ind. , Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Instant, an instant decision term life insurance product, continues to evolve to meet industry needs. Ash Instant, a hassle-free, no-medical, term life insurance solution now offers a conversion option and a better user experience. "As the industry evolves, Ash remains...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Compañía Internacional de Seguros, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Compañía. Internacional de Seguros, S.A. (CIS) (. Panama City, Panama. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CIS’...
Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI
SANTA CLARA, Calif. & GREENVILLE, S.C. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In...
Athene Announces $2 Billion First Close For Apollo / Athene Dedicated Investment Program II
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) today announced a first close for Apollo / Athene Dedicated Investment Program II (“ADIP II”) with approximately. $2 billion. in capital commitments. is the second vintage of the innovative sidecar program formed to...
“Ai Insurance Server And Method For Providing Ai Insurance Service” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230012886): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors JANG, ( Seoul , KR); JEONG, Na Young (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In...
Bearce Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates
Iselin, NJ , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of. Bearce Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Bearce Insurance”) of. Brockton, MA. on. February 1, 2023. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
