East Palestine, OH

WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
newsnationnow.com

Evacuation order lifted after Ohio train derailment

(NewsNation) — The evacuation order in East Palestine, Ohio, following a weekend train derailment has been lifted for residents, meaning around 5,000 people can return home. About 50 freight cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine at around 9 p.m. Friday. Rail operator Norfolk Southern said the train was carrying products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, at the time of the derailment.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine derailment: Wednesday morning update

As the sun rises over the village of East Palestine on Wednesday, there is still no answer to resident’s question: “When can I go back to my home or business?”. Investigators looking into the chemical train crash and fire of last Friday said at a press briefing late Tuesday that they are still monitoring air quality and are evaluating that data before ordering an end to the mandatory evacuation zone around the crash site.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe

WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
WEIRTON, WV
iheart.com

Officials Warn Of 'Catastrophic' Explosion After 50-Car Train Derailment

A massive fire continues to burn for the third-straight day after a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed near the Ohio-Pennslyvania border. While officials ordered everybody within a one-mile radius of the derailment to evacuate, about 500 people have refused to do so. On Sunday (February 5) night, the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office reiterated their calls for people to leave and suggested that those who stay could be arrested on charges of misconduct in an emergency, which is a fourth-degree misdemeanor if there are only adults in the household. If there are children in the home, the charges are considered a first-degree misdemeanor.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Reporter arrested at Ohio governor press conference on train derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A reporter covering the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, was led out in handcuffs at a press conference held by Gov. Mike DeWine. NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was handcuffed and removed from the press conference Wednesday where an update was given on a train derailment that released toxic chemicals.
OHIO STATE
erienewsnow.com

The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment

It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Route 356 Crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Fisher Road. State police say two vehicles collided at that intersection. 20-year-old Kelsi Spiering of Leechburg suffered minor injuries and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
BUTLER, PA

