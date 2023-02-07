Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Related
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
newsnationnow.com
Evacuation order lifted after Ohio train derailment
(NewsNation) — The evacuation order in East Palestine, Ohio, following a weekend train derailment has been lifted for residents, meaning around 5,000 people can return home. About 50 freight cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine at around 9 p.m. Friday. Rail operator Norfolk Southern said the train was carrying products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, at the time of the derailment.
Ohio train derailment: Lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as East Palestine plaintiffs seek damages
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A lawsuit has now been filed against Norfolk Southern Railway as plaintiffs in the case seek damages connected to the East Palestine train derailment in Columbiana County. The lawsuit says the derailment “was caused by the negligence of defendants in the operation of the subject...
wchstv.com
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
WFMJ.com
Farm owner concerned about contamination of well and nearby creek
Leslie Run Creek gently babbles its way south out of East Palestine into nearby Negley, eventually into the Ohio River. "You jump on a kayak and there's a bald eagle, they'll follow you down through there," says Russell Murphy, who lives less than a mile away. Murphy knows it well.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine derailment: Wednesday morning update
As the sun rises over the village of East Palestine on Wednesday, there is still no answer to resident’s question: “When can I go back to my home or business?”. Investigators looking into the chemical train crash and fire of last Friday said at a press briefing late Tuesday that they are still monitoring air quality and are evaluating that data before ordering an end to the mandatory evacuation zone around the crash site.
wtae.com
Crews work to resolve unexpected odor in parts of Westmoreland County
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Crews in parts of Westmoreland County were busy late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with reports of natural gas odors in homes and businesses. Most of the reports came from people in the Murrysville area. People’s Gas said the smell is not coming from a...
Two establishments ordered closed by health department
Two establishments have been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department. Fat Catz in Knoxville was operating without a valid health permit, operating while previously ordered closed and they refused entry for an inspection.
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe
WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
iheart.com
Officials Warn Of 'Catastrophic' Explosion After 50-Car Train Derailment
A massive fire continues to burn for the third-straight day after a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed near the Ohio-Pennslyvania border. While officials ordered everybody within a one-mile radius of the derailment to evacuate, about 500 people have refused to do so. On Sunday (February 5) night, the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office reiterated their calls for people to leave and suggested that those who stay could be arrested on charges of misconduct in an emergency, which is a fourth-degree misdemeanor if there are only adults in the household. If there are children in the home, the charges are considered a first-degree misdemeanor.
Derailed Train In Northeast Ohio Threatens 'Catastrophic' Explosion
Residents have been ordered to evacuate.
NE Ohio Train Derailment: Local hazmat coordinator says rail is ‘safe way’ to transport hazmat
You don’t have to leave Miamisburg to find the last major hazmat emergency like what’s going on in East Palestine.
What is vinyl chloride and how dangerous is it?
Four of the train cars involved in the East Palestine train derailment were carrying a chemical called vinyl chloride.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
wtae.com
Washington County Courthouse evacuated after suspicious packages sent to judges
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Five Washington County judges and one county employee received suspicious packages, the FBI said Thursday. County officials discuss the investigation: Watch video of the news conference above. Two other packages were addressed to a former county employee, the FBI said. The discovery of the packages brought...
WV National Guard responds to Ohio train derailment
Members of the 35th Civil Support Team were deployed on Monday to assist with the train derailment that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Reporter arrested at Ohio governor press conference on train derailment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A reporter covering the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, was led out in handcuffs at a press conference held by Gov. Mike DeWine. NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was handcuffed and removed from the press conference Wednesday where an update was given on a train derailment that released toxic chemicals.
erienewsnow.com
The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment
It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Route 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Fisher Road. State police say two vehicles collided at that intersection. 20-year-old Kelsi Spiering of Leechburg suffered minor injuries and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Comments / 0