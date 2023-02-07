Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
WISH-TV
Rooted School launches program to give students cash and financial literacy course
Rooted School is dedicated to closing the wealth gap and providing students pathways to financial freedom. This year, the school partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to start a Youth Cash Transfer program. Rooted School leader Ma’at Lands and junior student Dwayne Sullivan joined us to discuss the program. The Mind Trust supported the launch of Rooted School, as the organization aims to empower students, educators, and communities in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: Family, fiddle and farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzet. Sweitzer traveled to Richmond and met an amazing violin-playing farm family. Click on...
WISH-TV
Psychologist talks about book ‘How to Be Single and Happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentines Day around the corner, the reality is that dating in today’s world can be brutal. Thankfully, there are ways to remain hopeful while looking for love. Author Dr. Jenny Taitz who is a clinical psychologist and board-certified cognitive behavior expert, joined “All Indiana”...
WISH-TV
Magician Alex Ramone talks ‘The Foolers’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Magician Alex Ramone joined “All Indiana’ to talk about an evening of jaw-dropping illusions celebrating television’s No. 1 magic show. Penn and Teller present “The Foolers,”four master magicians who pay homage to the classic magic of Penn and Teller. It will...
WISH-TV
Learn how to make home repairs at Household Heroes class in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A program in Fishers aimed at helping the public become skilled “handy” workers is now available. Household Heroes is all about doing it yourself. “It’s meant to give people confidence when they tackle those at-home projects,” explained Nick Snyder, the Maker space manager. “And, ideally, save you some money by doing it yourself.”
WISH-TV
Catfish Cooley talks about upcoming comedy performance
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian and social media mega-star Catfish Cooley joined “All Indiana” Thursday to talk about upcoming appearances in Indy and Fort Wayne. Many may know Cooley from his wild viral videos and online character “Redneck.” He is also known for his genuine sense of humor and blunt tone.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Pigs Tale Charcuterie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Troy and Wendy Reed from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis. The team at Pigs Tale sells salami, summer sausage, deli meats, Italian special meats, and...
WISH-TV
Prepare to be amazed with magician Jon Mobley
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you believe in magic? Enjoy a great show and a good laugh for only $25 at a magical event! 😂. Jon Mobely was recently featured on Penn & Teller: Fool Us in Las Vegas. You may also catch him headlining at the historical Chicago Magic Lounge. Well today, you can catch him on “Life.Style.Live!”
WISH-TV
Actor Greg Grunberg talks ‘The CareGiver Series’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor and producer Greg Grundberg joined “All Indiana” to promote Rare Disease Awareness Day to talk about his online series about the lives of patients and caregivers in the epilepsy community. Grunberg is best known for his roles in “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Heroes”...
WISH-TV
Martin University to host Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Black History Month, Martin University will host the 2023 Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival this Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held in the Father Boniface Hardin Gatheretorium, located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive. Event organizers say the goal of the event...
WISH-TV
Stand-up comedian Adam Ferrara talks comedy show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stand-up comedian Adam Ferrara joined “All Indiana” Friday to discuss about his upcoming show at the Helium Comedy Club. You may know Ferrara from his numerous TV shows or from his years touring as a stand-up comedian. He has been winning over audiences for more than a decade.
WISH-TV
Enjoy the perfect date night at Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You don’t want to miss a night of wine, chocolate, and cheese pairing at the Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard. Deb Miller from Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard joined Thursday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information.
WISH-TV
Authorities in 2 states hunt for Greenwood man wanted for scams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities believe a Greenwood, Indiana, man is now in West Virginia after defrauding customers of money for car repairs that he never completed. A pair of those customers, Darci Bell and her husband, allege John Bragg II took $14,000 to repair their rare 1965 Volkswagen bus, but never did the work and disappeared.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Zoo Receives More Major Recognition
Our Indianapolis Zoo is up for yet another amazing award. USA Today readers have ranked the top Zoos in the country, and the highly respected Indianapolis Zoo has been nominated and is in the running for Best American Zoo. Find out more as I chat with PR Specialist Cody Mattox...
WISH-TV
Tom Alvarez is On the Aisle with picks for your Valentine
Looking for something special to do with your favorite Valentine? Tom Alvarez stopped by the “Life.Style.Live!” studio with some great ideas. The Doo Wop Project, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Feb/ 10 & 11, indianapolissymphony.org. The Diary of Anne Frank, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, Feb. 10 & 11, thecenterpresents.org. Mojada,...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
WISH-TV
Warm workweek ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another frosty start across much of the state this Sunday morning. Temperatures rise into the 50s this afternoon and even 60s next week. TODAY: Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the state. It’s going to be a clear and cold start but with lots of sunshine this afternoon temperatures warm into the 50s today. Highs climb into the low 50s across much of central Indiana with light winds out of the northeast.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'We don’t want to live without him': Family remembers homicide victim
The family of Brian Ward Junior's family described him as a carefree man, who loved to go on family vacations and match his father.
