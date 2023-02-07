ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

carolinacoastonline.com

Daniel Savage II, 52; service Feb. 12

Daniel Jay “D.J” Savage II, 52, of Newport, died Monday, February 6, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 12th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Luzaminda Savage. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Byron Guthrie, 31; incomplete

Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

John Hodges, 66; incomplete

John C. Hodges, 66, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jerry Burns, 72; service held

Jerry Thomas Burns, 72, of Swansboro, died Thursday, February 9,2023, at his home. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00am at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 5-7pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

F. Bernice Rudder, 96; service Feb. 18

F. Bernice Rudder, 96, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Jack Bowen. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, February 18th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Feb. 9, 10 & 11

Dorothy Lovoy, 95, of Morehead City passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Olivia Taylor, Chesapeake VA. Olivia Taylor, 101, of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joan Lewis, 86; service held

Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, February 07, 2023, at her home. Joan was always a homemaker, a loving wife and mother. She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church and was very involved in teaching and children ministries. It was her desire that her life would reflect her relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Richard Luthy, 81; service March 3

Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. Services will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia on March 3rd at 1 p.m. There will be a visitation and viewing on February 11th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

MATTERS OF RECORDS - Deed Transfers

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 23 – Feb. 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Atlantic. Paloma A. Capanna to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC; Atlantic; rev. $1,100. The Smith Family Carteret, LLC to Joshua...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – Feb. 10, 2023 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. The Carteret County Wildlife Club has an upcoming trail work day in the Croatan National Forest: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. At Neusiok Trail/ MST trail crossing and NC 306/Ferry Road in Carteret County. Work activities will include replacing planks on wooden bridging and marking trail. Items to bring: Personal protective clothing appropriate to the weather, incl. long sleeves, long pants, work shoes, gloves, safety glasses, etc. Hand tools for removing and installing treated lumber planking. Food, water and personal items. Contact Roger Mays @ 252 723 1612 or rmays52@yahoo.com for more information.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: A tragic anniversary of pride and strength

There is a sense of foreboding and discomfort present in the county as we approach Monday, Feb. 13. This will be the first anniversary of the fateful plane crash that took the lives of four county youngsters, the mother of one of the young men, along with the plane’s owner and two pilots.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Health Care offers scholarships

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care in Morehead City is accepting healthcare scholarship applications for nursing and ancillary services students from Eastern North Carolina. Scholarships will be awarded for associate or baccalaureate degree programs where a license is obtainable upon graduation. Completed scholarship applications should be submitted by March...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: But where will they park?

After reading your editorial "Traffic Demands a Third Bridge Addition" (Feb.8) about a bridge coming from the mainland to Pine Knoll Shores/Indian Beach area, I was left with a major question. Where is all the traffic coming down to the beach going to PARK?. Since the pandemic, the population and...
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Washington man arrested for homemade explosives

The Washington Police Department received information that Joseph Hardison, 45 years old of Washington, had possible bomb making material at his former residence. The Washington Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations searched several locations in the Washington area, including an apartment complex and a boat company. The searches...
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Car crash blocks morning traffic near Newport

NEWPORT - A morning motor vehicle collision temporarily halted traffic near Morehead city Thursday morning. Highway Patrol, Morehead City Fire and EMS were dispatched at approximately 7 a.m. near Carteret-Craven Electric Co-Op, according to emergency officials. The incident blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 until responders could clear a...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheriff asks for assistance identifying suspects

CEDAR POINT - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying three individuals connected to an attempted breaking and entering at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at 1021 Cedar Point Blvd. In video footage...
CEDAR POINT, NC

