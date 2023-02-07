Read full article on original website
contagionlive.com
Quantifying Hepatitis B Viral Reservoirs in the Liver
International research efforts developed recommendations to optimize, control, and validate quantitative viral DNA measurements of chronic hepatitis B in the liver. Worldwide, more than 300 million people are chronically infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV). Chronic HBV, an infection that lasts 6 months or longer, is not susceptible to hepatitis B vaccination. People living with chronic HBV are at high risk of liver cirrhosis or hepatocellular carcinoma, and in urgent need of new therapies.
MedicalXpress
Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'
Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
Medical News Today
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
The fungal threat to human health is growing in a warmer, wetter, sicker world
Many millions of fungi are good for the environment, but a few hundred can cause disease in humans. However, the threat from fungal pathogens is increasing, experts say, and may grow much worse in a warmer, wetter and sicker world.
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
technologynetworks.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Patients Have Altered Gut Microbiota
A new study has explored changes to the gut microbiome in people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The study’s unique design shows the long-term effects of ME/CFS and identifies a group of microbes associated with the disease’s pathology. The microbiome and ME/CFS. ME/CFS is a disabling illness...
cancerhealth.com
Pioneering New Treatment Strategies for Melanoma
Over the last few decades, the melanoma research community has made tremendous progress detecting several genes that when altered cause melanoma, including those involved in melanoma’s growth and development. In addition, scientists have uncovered key enzymes that regulate the expression of critical tumor-associated genes — called epigenetic factors. Such “epigenetic” influences include enzymes called histone deacetylases (HDACs) and lysine demethylases (e.g. LSD1) both affecting the way in which proteins called histones interact with DNA leading to specific structural changes in the DNA ultimately regulating gene expression. Researchers have shown these epigenetic factors are involved in the drug resistance that melanoma patients acquire after being treated with targeted therapies, as well as with tumor progression and metastasis.
technologynetworks.com
Hepatitis E Virus Cell Entry Demystified
Although hepatitis E is a common disease, little is known about the life cycle of the virus. Initial findings on how it manages to infect cells are reported by a team from Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg in the journal Hepatology from 7. February 2023. A protein called EGFR, short for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor, plays a decisive role in the penetration of virus particles into cells. This finding could open up new treatment options against hepatitis E, since there are already approved drugs against EGFR that inhibit the activity of this receptor.
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Pimavanserin for Parkinson Disease
Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for the treatment of Parkinson disease-associated hallucinations and delusions. Pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was approved by the FDA in 2016 with breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of Parkinson disease (PD)-associated hallucinations and delusions. The approval was based on the findings from a 6-week clinical trial and extended open-label follow-up period.1.
pharmacytimes.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Change Treatment Landscape for Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Approval of a novel antibody-drug conjugate ushers in new second-line option. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, with an estimated 13,000 cases diagnosed and 4000 deaths recorded each year.1 Human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most prominent risk factor for cervical cancer. Screenings, including Papanicolaou tests and HPV tests, and preventive HPV vaccines can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. However, limited access to these prevention measures due to health disparities can increase the rate of cervical cancer in underserved patient populations.1,2.
Eye drops recall sparks alarm as doctors see infections linked to a dangerous bacteria
The FDA has warned that two over-the-counter eye drops, EzriCare Artificial Tears and Deslam Artificial Tears, could be contaminated with deadly bacteria that cause dangerous infections. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details on what you need to know.Feb. 9, 2023.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that salt cuts off the energy supply to immune regulators
Eating too much salt, which is common in many Western societies, is not only bad for our blood pressure and cardiovascular system—it could also adversely impact the immune system. An international research team, coordinated by scientists at the VIB Center for Inflammation Research and Hasselt University in Belgium as...
MedicalXpress
Resilience to HIV-related stigma may be key to ending the AIDS epidemic
Failing to address the psychological trauma experienced by many older people living with HIV/AIDS will make it difficult—if not impossible—to end the epidemic, according to a Rutgers University study. Once considered a death sentence, HIV/AIDS has evolved into a manageable illness—with the availability of antiretroviral treatments—and people with...
msn.com
Lima Bean: Expert opinions, health risks, and more
Bachelor in Nutrition · 1 years of experience · Brazil. The high amount of dietary fiber and protein contained in lima beans lowers the glycemic index and controls blood sugar. Beans are high in dietary fiber. They help in lowering the glycemic index of foods. Just as it slows down the absorption of blood sugar in the body and is therefore helpful for diabetes.
technologynetworks.com
New Cell Death Mechanism Could Offer Novel Cancer Treatment Strategies
A study from researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, published in Nature Cell Biology, details a previously unexplained type of cell death called disulfidptosis that could open the door for novel cancer therapeutic strategies. As described in the study, disulfidptosis is triggered when cells with high...
psychreg.org
CAR-T Cell Cancer Immunotherapy Gets Personal
New adoptive T cell therapies – in which T cells, the immune system’s natural hunters patrolling the body for foreign adversaries, are retrieved from cancer-riddled patients, super-charged and amplified outside the body, and then infused back into the same patient – are changing the prospects of cancer patients. Since 2017, when CAR (chimeric antigen receptor)-T cells were green-lighted as the first modified therapeutic cells by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to treat leukaemia, five similar products have since been approved and more than 20,000 people have been treated with this game-changing immunotherapy.
Scientists fear valley fever may be on the rise, on the move in US
Health officials are concerned that a fungal infection may be spreading in the U.S. thanks to climate change.
hcplive.com
New Therapies to Delay T1D Progression
Robin S. Goland, MD, and Kimberly Simmons, MD, MPH/MSPH, provide insight on teplizumab, which was recently approved by the FDA, to delay the progression of type 1 diabetes, and they discuss the implications of autoantibody detection in patients. Robert Busch, MD: We’ve been very spoiled lately with the FDA approval...
Medagadget.com
Global Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 6.34% by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Roche, Invivoscribe, NeoGenomics, Inivata, Lucence, BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Cepheid, Abingdon Health
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the global blood cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the growing prevalence of blood cancer worldwide, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising number of risk factors associated with blood cancer, along with the new products’ approval and launches. Some of the leading MedTech giants in the blood cancer diagnostics market include BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Invivoscribe, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inivata Ltd., Lucence Health Inc., BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Xian Tianlong Science and Technology Co., Cepheid, Abingdon Health, and others.
Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes
Phthalates are even added to fragrances to help the scent last longer on the skin. The post Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes appeared first on Talker.
