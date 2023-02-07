Read full article on original website
The Dolphins Need To Upgrade Their Quarterback Room in 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami-Fort Lauderdale: A City on the RiseInformed InsightFort Lauderdale, FL
New York's Sushi Lab Opens Doors Beachfront in Pompano Beach, FloridaHouse of Gab TVPompano Beach, FL
Watch: Now You Can Order a 'Selfieccino' at Carmela Toast & Coffee BarHouse of Gab TVBoca Raton, FL
Preventing Evictions and Protecting Residents: Miami's Housing ChallengeInformed InsightMiami, FL
This best selling author from Florida is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man living in Florida and the good he is doing for the community.
These are the neighborhoods in Miami-Dade with the cheapest rents
The real estate market in South Florida is one of the most competitive in the entire country with prices that are not exactly the cheapest. However, in Miami County itself, there are Miami County itself, however, there are some more affordable neighborhoods where you can find more affordable more affordable housing than in the rest of the state. We show you below.
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
architecturaldigest.com
Tommy Hilfiger Lists Palm Beach Mansion for $48 Million After Mere Weeks of Ownership
For reasons yet to be revealed, veteran fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is selling the Palm Beach estate he’s owned for all of two-and-a-half weeks. According to Mansion Global, property records show that Hilfiger closed on the 7,265-square-foot mansion on January 25th; however, the property was listed for sale this week. We’re not sure what, if any, upgrades were made within the short period, but we do know that there’s been an $11.1 million bump in price. The CFDA award winner paid $36.85 million for the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom manse and has listed it for $47.95 million.\
Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations
The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th...
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
In the early days of the pandemic, about 20% of homebuyers bought their new house with cash (defined as having no mortgage information on the deed). Cut to October 2022, and that figure has increased to a whopping 31.9%, close to one-third.
$21 million home sale breaks all records in West Palm Beach
A gilded $21 million sale of a single-family home in West Palm Beach’s historic Prospect Park left even seasoned Realtors gobsmacked this month as it shattered city records in an evolving landscape of rollicking high-end deals. The property at 3140 Washington Road is part of a redrawing of several waterfront lots orchestrated by...
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State
Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on the five performers just added to the Florida Strawberry Festival lineup, beachside dining in Central Florida, a new French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant coming to Delray Beach and more.
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
Huge store chain opening another Florida location
A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
flkeysnews.com
Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline
That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast. Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
Gardens business loses about $40,000 in mail fraud, check-washing scheme
The head of a linen distribution company called Contact 5 after losing about $40,000 in a check-washing scheme that started with checks that were stolen out of the mail.
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami offers last chance to visit iconic monorail before it’s decommissioned
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic part of Zoo Miami will soon be gone for good. Visitors at the Southwest Miami-Dade park will be able to say goodbye to its historic monorail from Feb. 16 through March 2. After four decades, it will be permanently decommissioned. The monorail carried...
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
Best things to do in Palm Beach County this weekend Feb. 10 and beyond
Hosted by Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, this plant sale will showcase dozens of high-quality vendors in select areas throughout the garden's 20-acre tropical paradise. There will be an excellent selection of plants, shrubs, trees, and garden accessories. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11...
Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
WSVN-TV
Miami woman under police investigation, being sued by people who thought they were buying discounted airline vouchers
(WSVN) - They “thought” they were getting a good deal on airline flights but instead got a ticket to trouble. Now, some are suing and police are investigating. The Night team’s Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Dozens of people thought they were going on fabulous...
OnlyInYourState
The Unassuming Florida Restaurant That Serves The Best Fried Chicken You’ve Ever Tried
Looking for a quick meal in Florida that will satisfy all your seafood and chicken cravings in one fell swoop? If you answered yes, it’s time to head over to Bud’s Chicken & Seafood in Florida. With six locations throughout South Florida, you’ll have your pick of which one to frequent. You can’t go wrong, no matter which locale you choose. Some guests have said this is the best fried chicken in Florida.
