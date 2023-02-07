For reasons yet to be revealed, veteran fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is selling the Palm Beach estate he’s owned for all of two-and-a-half weeks. According to Mansion Global, property records show that Hilfiger closed on the 7,265-square-foot mansion on January 25th; however, the property was listed for sale this week. We’re not sure what, if any, upgrades were made within the short period, but we do know that there’s been an $11.1 million bump in price. The CFDA award winner paid $36.85 million for the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom manse and has listed it for $47.95 million.\

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO