USA Diario

These are the neighborhoods in Miami-Dade with the cheapest rents

The real estate market in South Florida is one of the most competitive in the entire country with prices that are not exactly the cheapest. However, in Miami County itself, there are Miami County itself, however, there are some more affordable neighborhoods where you can find more affordable more affordable housing than in the rest of the state. We show you below.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment

File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
MIAMI, FL
architecturaldigest.com

Tommy Hilfiger Lists Palm Beach Mansion for $48 Million After Mere Weeks of Ownership

For reasons yet to be revealed, veteran fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is selling the Palm Beach estate he’s owned for all of two-and-a-half weeks. According to Mansion Global, property records show that Hilfiger closed on the 7,265-square-foot mansion on January 25th; however, the property was listed for sale this week. We’re not sure what, if any, upgrades were made within the short period, but we do know that there’s been an $11.1 million bump in price. The CFDA award winner paid $36.85 million for the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom manse and has listed it for $47.95 million.\
PALM BEACH, FL
Kristen Walters

Huge store chain opening another Florida location

A major store chain with more than 990 locations, mostly along the East Coast, is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Wawa will be opening a new Florida location in West Palm Beach, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

That weekend cold front you may have heard about is still approaching South Florida. Just a bit slower than initially forecast. Monday morning will be the coldest time period rather than the initially forecast that indicated Sunday. Expect “temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time” as low as 49 in Homestead and 52 in Miami around 6 a.m. Monday, according to CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
Uncovering Florida

Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Unassuming Florida Restaurant That Serves The Best Fried Chicken You’ve Ever Tried

Looking for a quick meal in Florida that will satisfy all your seafood and chicken cravings in one fell swoop? If you answered yes, it’s time to head over to Bud’s Chicken & Seafood in Florida. With six locations throughout South Florida, you’ll have your pick of which one to frequent. You can’t go wrong, no matter which locale you choose. Some guests have said this is the best fried chicken in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
