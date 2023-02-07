Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (. Argo Group. ) (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ). Concurrently, AM Best has...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Halyk Insurance Company JSC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of the Joint-Stock Company Subsidiary of. Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan Halyk Insurance Company. (Halyk Insurance) (. Kazakhstan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is...
Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants under Section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced that on. the Compensation Committee of Oscar’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 832,126 Class A shares of Oscar’s common stock to 12 new non-executive employees of Oscar and its affiliates to induce them to join Oscar and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Oscar’s 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest quarterly over either a one-year period or a three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of the members of The Progressive Corporation (Progressive) (. Mayfield Village, OH. ) [NYSE: PGR]. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of...
Credit Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : AIG, Chubb, Euler Hermes
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- The Global Credit Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Credit Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are.
PCF Insurance Appoints Dan Goodwin to Vice President of Carrier Relations
LEHI, , Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF"), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the appointment of. as Vice President - Carrier Relations, effective immediately. In this role, Goodwin manages appointments, contracts and relationships for property and casualty (P&C) and health and benefits (H&B)...
Liberty Mutual Announces Creation of Global Cyber Office and Appointments of Key Leaders
PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance. (GRS) Global Cyber Office and the appointment of respected experts to key leadership roles. The office builds and scales Liberty Mutual's cyber capabilities around the world, bringing a multidisciplinary approach to a complex risk that spans geographies and industries. GRS Insurance Solutions. President. leads the...
Institute of Labor Economics: 'Selective Exercise Of Discretion In Disability Insurance Awards'
BONN, Germany , Feb. 11 (TNSrep)(TNScapv) -- IZA-Institute of Labor Economics issued the following discussion paper (No. 15928) in. and Carlos Riumallo Herl. Variation in assessor stringency in awarding benefits leaves applicants exposed to uninsured risk that could be systematic if discretion were exercised selectively. We test for this using administrative data on applications to the Dutch disability insurance program. We find that discretion is more often exercised in favor of lower-waged applicants. Pre-disability wages drop discontinuously just above disability thresholds for entitlement to partial benefits. Assessors are more likely to discard the highest-paying algorithm-generated job matches that determine earnings capacity and entitlement when evaluating lower-waged applicants. While these applicants benefit on average, they are exposed to greater risk from between assessor variation.
Lincoln ‘selling on our terms’ as it rebounds from lost quarter
Lincoln Financial took a few small steps in its turnaround during the fourth quarter, eking out $6 million in net income. But after taking a $2.6 billion loss in the third quarter, largely due to a $2.2 billion charge against its life insurance reserves, Lincoln execs were upbeat during a Thursday call with Wall Street analysts.
Former CEO of dental device company indicted for fraudulent stock solicitations
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Stephen Baird, the former CEO of S-Ray, Inc., was indicted today by a federal grand jury for ten counts of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Between 2012 and 2021, Baird, 67, formerly of Bainbridge Island, Washington, allegedly defrauded over 200 investors of more than $10.7 million by making false statements to investors. Baird is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on February 16, 2023.
Apollo touts new products, distribution with No. 1 Athene this year
Apollo Global Management had a booming fourth quarter thanks to Athene, putting the company solidly at the top of the fixed annuity business and the CEO put the industry on notice that Athene intends to stay there. Apollo has been solidifying its position as a private credit behemoth partly with...
Patent Issued for Vehicle fleet exchange method and system (USPTO 11562301): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11562301, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
Brighthouse sees record annuity year, while life insurance lags
Brighthouse Financial had a record year for annuities but a down one for life insurance, as the company promises new products in both segments. The company reported record annuity sales in 2022, with $11.5 billion for the year, up 26% compared with 2021. The fourth quarter’s sales of $3.2 billion were down 14% from the $3.7 billion in the previous quarter, but they were up 36% compared to the $2.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
International Business School Researcher Yields New Findings on Landscape Ecology (Credit Constraint, Interlinked Insurance and Credit Contract and Farmers’ Adoption of Innovative Seeds-Field Experiment of the Loess Plateau): Ecology – Landscape Ecology
-- Investigators discuss new findings in landscape ecology. According to news originating from the. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The interlinked insurance and credit contract is an emerging model of agricultural insurance in China.”. Financial supporters for this research include. National Natural Science Foundation. of. China. ; The...
Dallas-based MoneyGram to give $115 million in refunds to defrauded consumers
When asked for comment, MoneyGram emphasized its record on consumer fraud complaints in recent years. “After investing more than $800 million over the past decade to enhance our compliance program, MoneyGram is now an industry leader in fraud detection,” said Bahar Sahajwalla, its head of external relations and government affairs. The government’ s case against…
Patent Issued for Application of bayesian networks to patient screening and treatment (USPTO 11562323): Decisionq Corporation
III, John S. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11562323, is. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A Bayesian belief network (BBN) is a directed graph and an associated set of probability tables. The graph consists of nodes and arcs. The nodes represent variables, input data for which can be discrete or continuous; however the BBN must segment continuous data into parameterized ranges. The arcs represent causal or influential relationships between variables. More specifically, a BBN is a probabilistic graphical model that represents a set of random variables and their conditional independencies. It is a way of describing complex, probabilistic reasoning.
Inflation has cooled, but recession fears remain: First National Bank of Omaha
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) Inflation has been slowing down but it may still stress the wallets of many Americans in 2023 as fears of a recession loom, according to reports. "We believe inflation peaked in 2022 at its highest level in four decades and expect further deceleration throughout the year," First...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Multi-Level Surgical Data Analysis System”, for Approval (USPTO 20230028059): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Harris, Jason L. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Various systems may operate at medical facilities (e.g., hospitals). The systems may exchange various types of data with each other. Such data may be protected by privacy rules mandated by authorities. Such data may be analyzed to generate various types of analytics. For example, the systems may exchange data associated with surgical procedures with each other. The data associated with surgical procedures may be protected by health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA) rules. The data associated with surgical procedures may be analyzed to generate analytics.”
Texas' teacher pension fund divested from investment firms accused of 'boycotting' oil and gas industry
San Marcos Daily Record (TX) The Teacher Retirement System of Texas has divested part of its massive pension fund from 10 financial firms that the state comptroller singled out for "boycotting" the oil and gas industry. In 2021,. Texas. lawmakers prohibited state funds from contracting with or investing in companies...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0