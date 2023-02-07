Read full article on original website
UNC vs. Miami Preview
No. 19 Miami (20-5, 11-4) at North Carolina (16-9, 8-6) Monday, Feb. 13— 7 p.m. Smith Center — Chapel Hill, N.C. “I do stay away from that. They’re a different team, we’re a different team. Plus, I don’t want to talk about that game. We weren’t very good in that game. I want to talk about happy things and good stuff. Miami is that good (again). They’re one of the better teams in the country. They have tremendous athleticism and versatility. Every year they have guys that can go get a bucket at any time. Our defense will be tested, but they’re also a really great defensive team and so we’re going to have to play another great game. But we’re excited about the challenge.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on preparing for Miami, and whether he plans to get into last season’s blowout loss to the Hurricanes or generally stay away from it as a topic.
WBB: Minnesota Guard Jordan Zubich Commits to Courtney Banghart, UNC
Perhaps there shouldn't have been much suspense surrounding Jordan Zubich's commitment to North Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Mountain Iron (Minn.) Buhl High School. After all, the 5-11, class of 2024 guard -- who slots as a '2' for head coach Courtney Banghart -- and her family are lifelong Carolina fans. Her father "rarely" misses men's basketball games, it's the only school to which she took an unofficial and official visit, and her trips to UNC's summer camps are some of her fondest memories. She picked the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Utah, Creighton, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
Terquavion Smith is the fastest ACC player to 1,000 points in 30 years
Terquavion Smith returned to NC State looking to bring some success to the program after a down year and improve his NBA Draft stock in the process. Not only has Smith accomplished both of those so far, he's also put himself in rare territory when it comes to production with the Wolfpack in less than two seasons.
Clemson vs. UNC basketball: Brad Brownell credits 'highly motivated' Tar Heels after Tigers' 91-71 loss
Clemson entered Saturday's game at UNC needing a win to keep pace with the top of the ACC men's basketball standings. Instead, the Tar Heels thumped the Tigers 91-71 and looked like the team that many projected North Carolina to be entering the 2022-23 season. "We knew today they were...
Duke vs. UVA basketball: Tony Bennett addresses controversial Kyle Filipowski call, win over Blue Devils
Virginia improved to 19-4 (11-3 ACC) and moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the conference Saturday after a controversial 69-62 overtime win over Duke. The back-and-forth battle between the rival programs was marred by an officiating error at the end of regulation, costing freshman Kyle Filipowski an opportunity at game-winning free throws, and Tony Bennett addressed the matter after the game.
Jon Scheyer explains what refs told him after blown call that cost Duke game
Jon Scheyer dialed up the perfect play to get his best player an opportunity at the basket for a layup or to get fouled. To let the first-year head coach describe it, he knew Virginia would dedicate a defender on Jacob Grandison, who had just sunk a three, Jeremy Roach would work to get open closer to the top of the key, and Kyle Filipowski could make a read based on what the defense was showing.
WATCH: Who will be NC State's defensive breakout star this spring?
NC State had one of the best defenses in the country last season. However, the Wolfpack lost several household names at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, including linebacker Isaiah Moore, linebacker Drake Thomas, defensive lineman Cory Durden, safety Tanner Ingle and safety Cyrus Fagan. Despite those departures, several key...
Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'
Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
