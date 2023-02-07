No. 19 Miami (20-5, 11-4) at North Carolina (16-9, 8-6) Monday, Feb. 13— 7 p.m. Smith Center — Chapel Hill, N.C. “I do stay away from that. They’re a different team, we’re a different team. Plus, I don’t want to talk about that game. We weren’t very good in that game. I want to talk about happy things and good stuff. Miami is that good (again). They’re one of the better teams in the country. They have tremendous athleticism and versatility. Every year they have guys that can go get a bucket at any time. Our defense will be tested, but they’re also a really great defensive team and so we’re going to have to play another great game. But we’re excited about the challenge.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on preparing for Miami, and whether he plans to get into last season’s blowout loss to the Hurricanes or generally stay away from it as a topic.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO