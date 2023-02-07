ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC vs. Miami Preview

No. 19 Miami (20-5, 11-4) at North Carolina (16-9, 8-6) Monday, Feb. 13— 7 p.m. Smith Center — Chapel Hill, N.C. “I do stay away from that. They’re a different team, we’re a different team. Plus, I don’t want to talk about that game. We weren’t very good in that game. I want to talk about happy things and good stuff. Miami is that good (again). They’re one of the better teams in the country. They have tremendous athleticism and versatility. Every year they have guys that can go get a bucket at any time. Our defense will be tested, but they’re also a really great defensive team and so we’re going to have to play another great game. But we’re excited about the challenge.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on preparing for Miami, and whether he plans to get into last season’s blowout loss to the Hurricanes or generally stay away from it as a topic.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WBB: Minnesota Guard Jordan Zubich Commits to Courtney Banghart, UNC

Perhaps there shouldn't have been much suspense surrounding Jordan Zubich's commitment to North Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Mountain Iron (Minn.) Buhl High School. After all, the 5-11, class of 2024 guard -- who slots as a '2' for head coach Courtney Banghart -- and her family are lifelong Carolina fans. Her father "rarely" misses men's basketball games, it's the only school to which she took an unofficial and official visit, and her trips to UNC's summer camps are some of her fondest memories. She picked the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Utah, Creighton, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke vs. UVA basketball: Tony Bennett addresses controversial Kyle Filipowski call, win over Blue Devils

Virginia improved to 19-4 (11-3 ACC) and moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the conference Saturday after a controversial 69-62 overtime win over Duke. The back-and-forth battle between the rival programs was marred by an officiating error at the end of regulation, costing freshman Kyle Filipowski an opportunity at game-winning free throws, and Tony Bennett addressed the matter after the game.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Jon Scheyer explains what refs told him after blown call that cost Duke game

Jon Scheyer dialed up the perfect play to get his best player an opportunity at the basket for a layup or to get fouled. To let the first-year head coach describe it, he knew Virginia would dedicate a defender on Jacob Grandison, who had just sunk a three, Jeremy Roach would work to get open closer to the top of the key, and Kyle Filipowski could make a read based on what the defense was showing.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

WATCH: Who will be NC State's defensive breakout star this spring?

NC State had one of the best defenses in the country last season. However, the Wolfpack lost several household names at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, including linebacker Isaiah Moore, linebacker Drake Thomas, defensive lineman Cory Durden, safety Tanner Ingle and safety Cyrus Fagan. Despite those departures, several key...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'

Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

72K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy