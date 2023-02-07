Read full article on original website
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
Secrets of the Restricted Section
Secrets of the Restricted Section is the eighth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where delve into the Restricted Section of the library with the help of Sebastian Sallow, and uncover deeper mysteries at hand. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a...
The Great War: Western Front - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
A demo for The Great War: Western Front is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming WW1 strategy game.
Crossed Wands: Round 2
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
Persona 3 Portable Wiki Guide
August 14, 2007 (Original) January 19, 2023 (Switch, Xbox, PC, PS4) PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. Persona 3 is the third entry in the RPG series Persona, which originally spun off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise from developer and publisher Atlus. There have been three versions: the original, FES (which includes an epilogue called The Answer), and Portable that originally came out for PSP and featured some notable changes. (See the Version Differences pages for more information.)
Dark and Darker Weapons
There are a number of weapons in Dark and Darker that the players may use. From long-ranged ones for Rangers to shorter-ranged ones for Rogues, this game has got your weapon itches scratched by being in-depth with their mechanics.
Moon Garden - Official Trailer
“Moon Garden.” The film stars Haven Lee Harris as a five-year-old girl who slips into a coma after a terrible accident at home and then has to journey through an industrial dream world to find her way back to consciousness.
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
Room of Requirement Conjuration Potions
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Potion items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
Paralogue - The Azure Twin
The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
Demiguise Statue Location - Restricted Section Library
Hogwarts Demiguise Statue Location - Restricted Section Library. It’s possible to spot this Demiguise Statue long before you can grab it, as you’ll likely pass by it during the main quest to enter the Restricted Section of the Library in the Library Annex wing. Once you have the...
Field Guide Page - Tapestry of Barnabas the Barmy
This tapestry depicts Barnabas the Barmy’s foolish attempts to teach trolls the art of ballet. You can find near the very top of the Defense Against Dark Arts Tower, up one floor from the Charms Classroom Floo Flame on a short hallway leading to more stairs up to the Astronomy Tower.
Astronomy Class
Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
Tire Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Tire Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for February 10-14
The weapons wizard, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
Goblin Caves
The Goblin Caves is a dungeon filled with monsters the likes of spiders, mummies, zombies, and of course, Goblins. The Goblins in this map have their weapons coated in poison so taking a hit from them would result in taking damage over time which is pretty annoying and could easily kill you if you're not paying attention to your HP.
All Hogwarts Secrets Solutions
There are three Hogwarts Secrets that you can uncover to receive valuable loot, such as legendary gear, wand cosmetics, Field Guide Pages, and even Conjuration recipes. Now, there's a good chance you have already stumbled across these secrets; however, the process needed to complete these puzzles are often quite complex and involve multiple steps, special spells, side quest completions, and much more.
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix
There is no better day to step into battle than the upcoming Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix! Complete Timed Research Tasks during this event by dipping your toes until the Battle League pool to unlock encounters with Vulpix. Enjoy Battle Day event bonuses while the event is active, and even...
