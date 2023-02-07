ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Second Baby Together

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis have welcomed their second baby together. “I’m so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” Gucci wrote alongside a photo of him and Kesyhia holding their newborn child, who they welcomed on Wednesday. “ICELAND DAVIS.”
Cheryl E Preston

Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed

Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Amy Christie

Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
Complex

Ice-T Responds After Pusha-T Says He Inspired His Rap Name

In a recent interview Pusha-T said that Ice-T influenced his name as a performing artist, and now the rapper and actor has shared his response. In a clip from an interview with Revolt TV at the Grammys, King Push confirmed that Ice-T inspired his rapper name thanks to his 1988 single “I’m Your Pusher.” Asked if he ever got the opportunity to tell Ice about this, Push said he got a chance when he ran into him outside of a hotel one day.
Complex

Judge Orders Drake to Give Deposition in XXXTentacion Murder Trial

Drake is being ordered to give a deposition or make an appearance in court later this month for the XXXTentacion murder trial. Mauricio Padilla—defense attorney for Dedrick Williams, one of three suspects on trial—attempted to subpoena Drake late last month. Per Rolling Stone, Padilla claims the Her Loss artist was in fact served properly, but was a no-show.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star as Nike Executives Trying to Land Michael Jordan in First ‘Air’ Trailer

The first trailer for Air has arrived. The Ben Affleck-directed dramedy stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, who’s trying to find a way to save Nike at a time when the corporation wasn’t a household name. After finding some game tape of a young Michael Jordan, Vaccaro shows up at the Jordan family home to talk the young player’s parents into recruiting him. Though at first, Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck) is skeptical of a rookie being the face of a new Nike basketball shoe line, he eventually relents and the rest is history,
Complex

Sam Asghari Responds to Reports of Intervention for Britney Spears

Following reports that Britney Spears’ friends and family have staged an intervention, her husband Sam Asghari has released a statement denying it. “An intervention did not occur," Asghari said in a statement shared with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez. "My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."
Complex

Idris Elba Addresses Racism in Hollywood, No Longer Labels Himself as a ‘Black Actor’

Idris Elba had a lot to say about racism in Hollywood and how he identifies with the label of “Black actor.”. “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box,” the 50-year-old entertainer told Esquire. “If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other.”
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was Electrocuted During Super Bowl Weekend: ‘My Hair Stood Up’

Machine Gun Kelly was electrocuted while performing onstage Friday night in Arizona. Booked as the headlining act for the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series at Scottsdale’s 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, MGK was going about his performance when some sort of static buildup caused the rapper-turned-punk-rocker’s hair to stick straight up toward the sky.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Complex

Mia Khalifa and Slawn Star in New Collab Campaign From Outlander Magazine and PLACES+FACES

Mia Khalifa and Slawn are the stars of a new campaign that notably marks Outlander Magazine’s first-ever editorial. The resulting haul of collaborative Outlander Magazine and PLACES+FACES images, all shot by Ciesay, sees both campaign stars outfitted in a number of highly coveted pieces including a Burberry helmet (complete with some painted-on additions from Slawn), some KidSuper selections, unreleased PLACES+FACES bit and more from Entire Studios, HYBRID & Bad Son.
Complex

‘Swarm’ Series From Co-Creator Donald Glover Releases Teaser Trailer

Amid growing hype, a new teaser for Prime Video’s upcoming Swarm series has been released. The new series from Janine Nabers and Donald Glover stars Dominique Fishback as a woman who, per the show’s logline, takes her “obsession with a pop star” to a dangerous and seemingly violent level.
Complex

SZA to Be Honored as Woman of the Year at 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

SZA will be honored with the Woman of the Year Award at next month’s Billboard Women in Music Awards, the publication announced on Friday. In a statement shared via email, Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp pointed to SZA’s genre-defying consistency over the past five years, all of which led up to last year’s acclaimed SOS release.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy