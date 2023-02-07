Read full article on original website
Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Second Baby Together
Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis have welcomed their second baby together. “I’m so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” Gucci wrote alongside a photo of him and Kesyhia holding their newborn child, who they welcomed on Wednesday. “ICELAND DAVIS.”
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Wife tries to kick stepdaughter out of house she thinks her husband owns, but it's actually in the stepdaughter's name
One stepmother gets a rude awakening when she tries to be mean and kick her visiting stepdaughter out of "her house" when the husband was not home. The stepdaughter takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Performance at the Grammys Prompted Dozens of FCC Complaints
Two years after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sparked outrage with a risqué performance of “WAP” at the 2021 Grammy Awards, another duo is facing heat from the conservative crowd due to its controversial appearance at last Sunday’s show. After taking home the Grammy for...
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
Ice-T Responds After Pusha-T Says He Inspired His Rap Name
In a recent interview Pusha-T said that Ice-T influenced his name as a performing artist, and now the rapper and actor has shared his response. In a clip from an interview with Revolt TV at the Grammys, King Push confirmed that Ice-T inspired his rapper name thanks to his 1988 single “I’m Your Pusher.” Asked if he ever got the opportunity to tell Ice about this, Push said he got a chance when he ran into him outside of a hotel one day.
Judge Orders Drake to Give Deposition in XXXTentacion Murder Trial
Drake is being ordered to give a deposition or make an appearance in court later this month for the XXXTentacion murder trial. Mauricio Padilla—defense attorney for Dedrick Williams, one of three suspects on trial—attempted to subpoena Drake late last month. Per Rolling Stone, Padilla claims the Her Loss artist was in fact served properly, but was a no-show.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star as Nike Executives Trying to Land Michael Jordan in First ‘Air’ Trailer
The first trailer for Air has arrived. The Ben Affleck-directed dramedy stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, who’s trying to find a way to save Nike at a time when the corporation wasn’t a household name. After finding some game tape of a young Michael Jordan, Vaccaro shows up at the Jordan family home to talk the young player’s parents into recruiting him. Though at first, Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck) is skeptical of a rookie being the face of a new Nike basketball shoe line, he eventually relents and the rest is history,
Sam Asghari Responds to Reports of Intervention for Britney Spears
Following reports that Britney Spears’ friends and family have staged an intervention, her husband Sam Asghari has released a statement denying it. “An intervention did not occur," Asghari said in a statement shared with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez. "My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."
Rihanna Says She Wants to Get ‘Weird’ With New Music While Talking Super Bowl LVII Performance Ahead of Show
Rihanna’s upcoming half-time show for the Super Bowl LVII will be the first time the singer will perform in seven years. In advance of the show, she appeared in a press conference with Apple Music where she discussed putting together the set list, the physical challenges of performing, her work-life balance, upcoming music, and more.
Idris Elba Addresses Racism in Hollywood, No Longer Labels Himself as a ‘Black Actor’
Idris Elba had a lot to say about racism in Hollywood and how he identifies with the label of “Black actor.”. “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box,” the 50-year-old entertainer told Esquire. “If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other.”
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was Electrocuted During Super Bowl Weekend: ‘My Hair Stood Up’
Machine Gun Kelly was electrocuted while performing onstage Friday night in Arizona. Booked as the headlining act for the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series at Scottsdale’s 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, MGK was going about his performance when some sort of static buildup caused the rapper-turned-punk-rocker’s hair to stick straight up toward the sky.
Mia Khalifa and Slawn Star in New Collab Campaign From Outlander Magazine and PLACES+FACES
Mia Khalifa and Slawn are the stars of a new campaign that notably marks Outlander Magazine’s first-ever editorial. The resulting haul of collaborative Outlander Magazine and PLACES+FACES images, all shot by Ciesay, sees both campaign stars outfitted in a number of highly coveted pieces including a Burberry helmet (complete with some painted-on additions from Slawn), some KidSuper selections, unreleased PLACES+FACES bit and more from Entire Studios, HYBRID & Bad Son.
‘Swarm’ Series From Co-Creator Donald Glover Releases Teaser Trailer
Amid growing hype, a new teaser for Prime Video’s upcoming Swarm series has been released. The new series from Janine Nabers and Donald Glover stars Dominique Fishback as a woman who, per the show’s logline, takes her “obsession with a pop star” to a dangerous and seemingly violent level.
SZA to Be Honored as Woman of the Year at 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
SZA will be honored with the Woman of the Year Award at next month’s Billboard Women in Music Awards, the publication announced on Friday. In a statement shared via email, Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp pointed to SZA’s genre-defying consistency over the past five years, all of which led up to last year’s acclaimed SOS release.
