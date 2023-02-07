ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Pennsylvania Special Election Results: Pennsylvania House races could determine balance of power

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7MOM_0kfGUI1M00

(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg.

The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County.

The 32nd district has been vacant since the death of longtime representative Tony DeLuca on October 9, 2022. DeLuca posthumously won his November re-election.

The 34th district seat was previously held by now-Congresswoman Summer Lee , who was elected to Congress in 2022. The 35th district seat became vacant with the resignation of now-Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis.

Results from the Feb. 7 special elections will be made available below as they are published by local and state government officials.

The initial reported results are from mail-in and absentee ballots and in-person ballots will be tabulated throughout the evening , according to Allegheny County.

On February 1 Republicans declared victory in a northern Pennsylvania race where State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver won a State House seat. Culver will have to resign her House seat, setting up another special election later this year.

Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned on Nov. 30 to become a staff lawyer for Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland. The term lasts until Nov. 30, 2024.

The House, which has been in a stalemate all year, currently has 101 Republicans and 99 Democrats with Speaker Mark Rozzi promising to be an independent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A long-awaited ruling on how Pennsylvania funds its public schools could have a seismic impact on state finances in the coming years as policymakers face a multibillion-dollar funding disparity. A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania’s school...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bucknellian.net

Open Discourse Coalition appoints 2020 election denier to fellowship

A local freedom of speech nonprofit has announced that a former member of Congress will fill an advisory position within the organization. The Open Discourse Coalition has named former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican from Pennsylvania who voted to overturn the certification of the state’s electoral college votes in 2020, as its public policy fellow.
LEWISBURG, PA
penncapital-star.com

Former Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate to serve as Mastriano’s chief of staff

A former Maryland lawmaker has joined the staff of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dan Cox, a former Maryland delegate and failed Republican candidate for governor, will serve as chief of staff for the Franklin County lawmaker. Mastriano and Cox sought the governorship of their respective states and campaigned together...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers propose ID law to purchase ammunition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a bill that would require photo identification to purchase ammunition. In a memo to House members on Friday, the lawmakers said the bill would reinforce current law to ensure ammunition isn’t sold to minors. According to the lawmakers’...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers

It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. House Democrats introduce bill to require photo ID to purchase ammo

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Some Pennsylvania House Democrats want to require photo identification to buy ammunition. Eleven state representatives have said their bill would help ensure that ammunition is not sold to minors. Currently, the law prohibits ammunition from being sold to anyone the seller believes is younger than 18 or 21, depending on the type of ammo. However, the law does not require the seller to verify the buyer's age. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick

If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests

Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

County GOP left in limbo

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s state committee meeting did little to settle the ongoing dispute between the county’s two competing GOP committees. A state committee member’s report received by the political action committee United Republicans of Butler County stated that neither group’s representatives were present Friday, Feb. 3.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the closely competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally securing a majority they first […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gmc94

The Rise and Fall of Pennsylvania's Steel Industry

As a native of Pennsylvania, I have always been fascinated by the state's industrial heritage, particularly the rise and fall of the steel industry. So, when I heard about a tour that would take me through the history of the steel industry in the state, I jumped at the chance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy