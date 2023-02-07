ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Why contraband eggs piling up at the US-Mexico border

By Josh DuBose, Annie Rose Ramos
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7PrB_0kfGUDbj00

( KTLA ) — With the price of eggs in California nearly tripling in the past year, many people are going farther to find cheaper prices, even crossing the border into Mexico. But at the San Ysidro crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, hundreds and hundreds of eggs are sitting behind closed doors.

Rosie Maizuss, chief agricultural specialist with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, is responsible for all food entering the port. She explained why the eggs are sitting at the crossing.

“They are here because eggs are prohibited from Mexico,” she told KTLA.

Eggs have been expensive all year, how soon could we see relief?

Maizuss said her agents are seizing more eggs than ever before at the border.

“Hundreds upon hundreds of people bringing boxes. All of these eggs will be destroyed,” she said.

The primary reason the eggs are destroyed is that they can potentially carry HPAI, better known as bird flu. An outbreak of the disease is of the main reasons for the skyrocketing price of eggs nationally.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the average national price for a dozen eggs is just under $3.40. Just a year ago, it was $1.30. That’s about a 161% increase in costs.

“(Bird flu) is approximately in 47 states,” Maizuss explained. “It cost a lot to eradicate, and we depend a lot on this product. So, we basically want to get rid of this problem, so want to take care of this risk.”

From the border crossing station, the eggs will be taken to a nearby waste facility where they’ll be steamed, sterilized and thrown away. Officials at the border say they’re throwing out thousands of eggs per week.

According to Maizuss, people are saying they are purchasing eggs in Mexico for their families because of the high cost of eggs in the U.S.

Hanson Car, from Los Angeles, was one of those people stopped at the border for trying to bring in two cartons of eggs. Car said he didn’t know bringing the eggs in from Mexico was illegal.

“We eat every day at least two eggs,” he said. “I know about the bird flu in the U.S., but I did not know it has to do with Mexico.”

People who turn their eggs in at the border are free to go, but if you’re caught smuggling eggs into the country, you can face civil penalties or fines.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
WJTV 12

Suit seeks arrest of white woman in Emmett Till kidnapping

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A relative of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the brutal lynching of the Black teenager. The torture and killing of Till that summer in the Mississippi Delta became a catalyst for the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Films lead to investigation of Jones County Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) equipment and personnel in two movies. A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fatal Natchez house fire believed to be accidental

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – State Fire Marshal investigators believe a fatal fire in Natchez was accidental. The fire killed Dr. Ruby As-Sabor who retired from the Natchez Adams School District in 2021. The Natchez Democrat reported the fire happened on Sunday, February 5 at As-Sabor’s home in the Morgantown neighborhood. Investigators believe the fire started […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in Copiah County crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash. The crash happened on Dentville Road around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. Deputies said a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser left the roadway, drove into a ditch, and flipped multiple times. The vehicle came to rest right-side […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Deadly crash claims the life of Tallulah woman, authorities say

MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a Tallulah woman has died due to a single-vehicle crash in Madison Parish. On Friday, February 10, 2023, after 11 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 near Louisiana Highway 577. NBC 10 has learned that the crash […]
TALLULAH, LA
WJTV 12

Four arrested after man shot in leg in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested at a home in Vicksburg after a man was shot in the leg on Friday, February 10. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Enchanted Drive. Neighbors said they heard about 15 shots, 12 in rapid succession and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Jones County chase ends in Petal

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase that began in Jones County ended in Petal on Tuesday, February 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded three times to a home on Delk Road after receiving domestic disturbance calls. They said Darrin Everett, who is the […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Three charged in teen’s disappearance in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home. The sheriff’s office alerted the community of […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

52K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy