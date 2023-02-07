ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

Ashley Furniture opening in former Giant Eagle location in Rossford

By David Barkholz / The Blade
 4 days ago

An Ashley Furniture store is going into the former Giant Eagle supermarket in Rossford, joining Big Lots at the location.

Ashley started renovations last fall and added an entry while building out the interior, said Mark Zuchowski, zoning inspector for Rossford. The shopping center is at Crossroads Parkway and U.S. 20.

“We’re happy to have them,” he said of another anchor retailer coming to the Crossroads Centre shopping complex.

Ashley Furniture Industries is a national furniture retailer based in Arcadia, Wis. A call to a company spokesman was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Ashley is leasing the Rossford location from Eidi Properties, a Toledo-based real-estate investment and management company that developed the Crossroads Centre. CEO Ramy Eidi said his company bought the building in 2018.

Other retailers in the shopping complex are Target, TJ Maxx, Michaels and Kirkland’s.

“It’s become a very vibrant area,” said Mr. Eidi, who added a Red Robin restaurant is expected to be built in an open space in front of Big Lots.

The Big Lots opened in the former Giant Eagle supermarket location last year, Mr. Zuchowski said.

Until then, the space had been vacant for years, he said. It was Eidi Properties and not the previous building owner that jump-started the redevelopment, Mr. Zuchowski said.

