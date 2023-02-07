Gordon Elliott faces BHA disciplinary action after Cheltenham runner tested positive for banned drug

Gordon Elliott faces a BHA disciplinary hearing after Zanahiyr’s positive test for a banned substance at last season’s Cheltenham Festival.

Zanahiyr finished third in the Champion Hurdle but his urine sample contained hydroxylidocaine, an active metabolite of lidocaine which is used as a local anaesthetic in equine medicine but is not allowed to be in a horse’s system on race day.

The disciplinary panel will assess the level of Elliott’s culpability in the positive finding by trying to establish the source of the banned substance and the precautions in place at the Elliott yard.

Elliott, one of the sport’s most successful trainers with 34 Festival winners, saw his reputation badly damaged when he was banned for six months in 2021 — forcing him to miss Cheltenham — for bringing the sport into disrepute after pictures circulated of him sitting on a dead horse.

If the panel decide on a low level of culpability for the presence of the Category B substance, Elliott faces a fine of up to £5,000. A high level of culpability carries the potential of a disqualification ranging between two and 10 years.

Zanahiyr, who was last of five behind State Man in Sunday’s Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown, recorded a career best last March when he was four-and-a-half lengths behind Honeysuckle, earning £47,745 in prize money.

He is set to be disqualified with the fourth-placed finisher Saint Roi, trained by Willie Mullins, promoted to third.

Two-time Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle will conclude her career in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at next month’s Festival, rather than defending her title.