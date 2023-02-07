The states that won big in committee assignments in GOP-led House



A s lawmakers settle into their committee assignments in the new Congress , Republicans from a handful of states have emerged as big winners after they were placed on some of the chamber’s most powerful panels.

Committee assignments allow lawmakers to address issues directly affecting their states, but they also give members, especially freshmen, the opportunity to elevate their reputations in the crowded lower chamber. Republicans from states such as Texas, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky were given a slate of high-profile committee assignments in the new Congress, paving the way for key GOP states to make big legislative moves ahead of the 2024 election.

Here are the states that won key spots on some of the most influential House committees:

Kentucky

Kentucky members gained significant representation on some key committees, including the Appropriations, Rules, Judiciary, and Oversight and Accountability committees — four panels that control much of the House’s operations.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has been tapped to lead the prominent House Oversight Committee, which is set to open a number of investigations into President Joe Biden's administration as well as his family. Meanwhile, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has taken key spots on the House Judiciary and Rules committees, benefiting from a long-standing relationship with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as well as his reputation as a political outsider.

“[Massie] played it smart and stuck with McCarthy all the way through,” Scott Jennings, a GOP strategist, told the Hill . “He has forged a relationship with leadership that’s unique because it bridges between the two wings of the party.”

Ohio

Two of the House’s most powerful committees are controlled by Ohio Republicans, including Rep. Jim Jordan, who leads the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Michael Turner, who is the head of the House Intelligence Committee.

Jordan has already used his new position to hit the ground running, with the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government set to investigate alleged political biases within the Justice Department and other federal agencies. Jordan has been tapped as the chairman of that committee.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Turner also sit on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, giving them a seat at the table of one of the most influential committees set to examine the Biden administration and its policies.

Florida

Once considered a key swing state, Florida has now become one of the most closely watched Republican strongholds in the country. As a result, several GOP members from the Sunshine State have been gifted with key committee assignments over the next two years.

Five Florida Republicans now sit on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which is more than any other state. Another four sit on the House Armed Services Committee, which is also more than any other state. Furthermore, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made gains in the new Congress, snagging seats on the Armed Services and Judiciary committees.

Florida has quickly emerged as one of the most influential states in America, especially with it being the home of former President Donald Trump. The Sunshine State has also gained prominence from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) agenda on healthcare and education, allowing him to emerge as one of the top contenders for the 2024 presidential election.

Texas

Texas has also long been considered a Republican stronghold, and several of its lawmakers are chairing high-profile House committees even after a wave of GOP retirements in 2022.

Among those who are leading House committees are Reps. Kay Granger (R-TX) on the Appropriations Committee, Michael McCaul (R-TX) on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Jodey Arrington (R-TX) on the Budget Committee, and Roger Williams (R-TX) on the Small Business Committee.

A slew of other Texas Republicans have significant influence over House committees, with five sitting on the Appropriations Committee in addition to Granger and another five who sit on the Judiciary Committee.

Mississippi

Lawmakers from Mississippi sit on a number of key committees in the new Congress, including the Appropriations, Armed Services, and Homeland Security committees.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) has been tapped to head the House Ethics Committee, which is tasked with investigating House members who are suspected of breaking the chamber's rules. That committee is expected to attract attention over the coming months as it investigates newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who faces accusations of campaign finance violations.

New York

It’s often rare for freshmen lawmakers to secure high-profile committee assignments upon entering Congress, but a handful of New York Republicans who had a key role in flipping the lower chamber have been handed key roles in the new Congress.

That list includes Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY), who was chosen to sit on the Armed Services and Homeland Security committees; Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who was picked for the Foreign Affairs Committee; and Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), who sits on the Homeland Security Committee.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who serves as the House Republican Conference's chairwoman, was also given some high-profile committee assignments, including a seat on the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.