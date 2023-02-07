What the future may hold for the expanding field of veterinary dentistry. Content submitted by Thrive Pet Healthcare, a dvm360® Strategic Alliance Partner. As dentistry continues to become a larger part of primary care veterinary practice,many teams are focusing or re-focusing on dentistry as a key area of expansion within their practice. This requires a concentration on post-graduate and continuing education training in dentistry not only for the practicing veterinarian, but also for the veterinary technical staff and hospital team. Fortunately, there are multiple educational opportunities in dentistry including online courses and hands-on training. Dentistry courses are included in the curriculum at most continuing education (CE) meetings, and full-time, dental training centers have become more common making it easier to find and complete dental-focused training.

