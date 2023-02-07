Read full article on original website
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
MSNBC
‘He’s going to lose this’: Mike Pence’s chance of challenging DOJ subpoena
Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith. “It does suggest, even though it contradicts the best evidence we’ve had to date, that Smith is far along not just in Mar-a-Lago but January 6th, as well,” says Harry Litman. Feb. 10, 2023.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
MSNBC
Reported 2017 charge makes George Santos’ scandal even worse
It’s tempting to think Rep. George Santos’ multifaceted scandal couldn’t possibly get worse. The New York Republican, one month into his congressional career, is already a disgraced laughingstock, and observers would be forgiven for thinking he’s reached the bottom of a humiliating well. But those assumptions...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
MSNBC
Is Pence subpoena Trump’s nightmare? Ari Melber breaks down DOJ’s pursuit of ‘coup club’
Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election. Evidence revealed a pattern of coup pressure on Pence to overturn the election results. The move is among the most aggressive from special counsel Jack Smith, who is also overseeing a second probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down what this latest development could mean for Trumpworld. Feb. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
McCarthy comfortable with ‘passionate’ GOP heckling of Biden
The day before the State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he’d privately given President Joe Biden some advice: Don’t reference “extreme MAGA Republicans” in the address. “I don’t think that’s [an] appropriate comment that the president should make,” the California...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
MSNBC
Why the hearing on Twitter, Hunter Biden backfired on Republicans
Republicans and their allies had looked forward to Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing for quite a while. At long last, GOP lawmakers would pull back the curtain on rascally Democrats conspiring with equally rascally Twitter employees to suppress stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop, squelch conservative criticisms, and silence voices on the right.
MSNBC
Leon Panetta: Allowing spy balloon into U.S. airspace ‘simply is unacceptable’
Leon Panetta, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director in the Obama administration and former White House Chief of Staff to President Clinton, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s decision to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it entered U.S. airspace days earlier from the west coast. “We cannot allow a balloon to enter U.S. airspace that's a spy balloon. That simply is unacceptable,” says Panetta. “The decision should have been made at that point to stop the balloon from coming into US territory.” He adds, “hopefully there's a lesson to be learned here and the lesson is we should never allow that to happen again, period.”Feb. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Michael Cohen is 'impressed' by Manhattan DA's Trump probe
Count me among the group of people who’ve been unnerved by the apparent slowness of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal investigations into Donald Trump. When Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned last year as co-lead prosecutors in one of the cases due to Bragg's alleged trepidation in prosecuting Trump, I became resigned to the possibility — even the likelihood — that Bragg wasn’t up to the task.
MSNBC
Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'
The special counsel’s subpoena may not be entirely bad news for former Vice President Mike Pence. “It gives him political top cover,” says Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Pence. The fmr. VP can cooperate with authorities behind closed doors while publicly telling the Republican base that he was legally compelled to comply. “This is sort of the security blanket that I think Mike Pence has been looking for.” And as Pence considers a presidential bid in 2024, Troye notes that it could be a political advantage for Pence if the DOJ “takes Donald Trump out of the running.” Still, Pence and his team may try to “slow walk” the process as much as they can. “Let’s be honest: Pence has been stalling to tell the truth and to really talk about this for over 2 years now,” Troye adds.Feb. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
The problem with the Republicans' performative Constitution reading
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s original plan for performative patriotism didn’t work out well. Still scrambling to secure the votes he’d need to win the gavel, the California Republican said in November that, under his leadership, Congress would start every day with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. There would be “no exceptions,” the congressman declared.
