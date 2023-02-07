ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Train Derailment: Thousands of Residents Forced to Evacuate After Fiery Crash

By Samantha Whidden
 5 days ago
(Photo by DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Following an evacuation near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line due to a train derailment, residents are still prohibited to return to the area as five of the derailed cars are in danger of exploding.

A Norfolk Southern train derailment occurred in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday (February 3rd). Officials stated that injuries were reported at the time. Per Ohio Governor, Mike Dewine, residents in a 1-mile by 2-mile area surrounding the area had to evacuate immediately. The area also included parts of Pennsylvania.

“The vinyl chloride contents of five rail cars are currently unstable and could potentially explode, causing deadly disbursement of shrapnel and toxic fumes,” DeWine’s office confirmed on Monday (February 6th). “To alleviate the risk of uncontrollable shrapnel from an explosion, Norfolk Southern Railroad is planning a controlled release of the vinyl chloride at approximately 3:30 p.m. today.”

It was further revealed that the controlled release process involves the burning of rail cars’ chemicals. The process will also release fumes into the air that may be deadly if inhaled. The areas that are at risk in Ohio included East Palestine, Failor Road, and East Martin. DeWine’s office also stated that most of the individuals in the impacted areas have already left. However, law enforcement was working to ensure everyone was out of the area prior to the controlled release.

ABC News reports that during the controlled release, a large ball of fire and a plume of black smoke were seen going up into the area from the train East Palestine, Ohio train derailment area. Luckily, James Justice of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that crews monitoring the air quality in the area have not seen anything unexpected. “So far, so good. And we’re going to continue to monitor until the fire’s out.”

Norfolk Southern Railroad Issues Statement About Ohio Train Derailment Controlled Release

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern Railroad issued a statement to ABC News about the controlled release at the Ohio train derailment site on Monday. The company called the process a success. It also said that materials were burning off according to plan.

“We have been, and will continue, monitoring air quality with the Ohio EPA,” Norfolk Southern stated. “Remediation work at the site can now safely continue.”

Efforts to contain the fire at the site stalled on Saturday (February 5th) as firefighters were forced to withdraw from the area due to concerns about air quality and explosions. That was when Norfolk Southern and the EPA had to come up with a plan to remove air quality issues.

Also in a separate statement, Norfolk stated that there is no estimated time on when service in East Palestine, Ohio will return to the route following the train derailment. Alternative routes continue to be used in an effort to minimize shipment and availability delays.

The company established a family assistance center for those in the area. It will open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the evacuation order remains in place. Once the order is lifted, hours will change to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

