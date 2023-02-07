ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cardinals assistant Marcus Robertson in consideration for Saints DB coach job

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NltdU_0kfGRNFw00

This is interesting. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that the New Orleans Saints are considering Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson as an addition to Dennis Allen’s coaching staff. They have an opening for a secondary coach after parting ways with Kris Richard earlier this offseason, Anderson adds that Robertson’s title would be secondary coach and defensive passing-game coordinator.

He has a couple of connections to the Saints coaching staff — Robertson worked as the assistant to Joe Woods as the defensive backs coach under Allen on the 2014 Raiders, and he and Woods continued to work together on the Denver Broncos until the Cardinals hired him away in 2019. Woods was recently brought in as the new Saints defensive coordinator so it makes sense for Allen to surround himself with coaches he’s comfortable working with. His job has to be on the line in 2023, so he should build a staff that shares his vision and coaching philosophies. If he’s going out, go out on his own terms.

Defensive assistant Cory Robinson ran the Saints defensive backs room in 2022, but he let his contract expire after the season and may be looking for better opportunities. If he chooses to not return in 2023, it makes sense for the Saints to look at experienced candidates like Robertson. Before he started his coaching career in 2007, he spent four years working as the Tennessee Titans’ director of player development — and before that, he started for 12 years as an NFL free safety and won All-Pro recognition with the Houston Oilers in 1993. He would bring a valuable veteran’s presence to the defensive coaching staff if the Saints can reach an agreement with him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The National Anthem Performance

Country singer Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.  Stapleton is considered one of the best musicians in the industry, and rightfully so.  Moments ago, Stapleton had an incredible rendition of the national ...
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors were furious after Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell's opening Super Bowl touchdown was reversed

It seems like a whole lot of bettors took a flier on Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell when making their picks for the opening touchdown of Super Bowl 57. And for good reason. Gainwell got 26 combined carries in playoff wins over the 49ers and Giants, so certainly – bettors assumed – he’d have an opportunity to make an early impact against the Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy