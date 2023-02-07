Read full article on original website
Related
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Showbiz411
RIP Burt Bacharach, Towering Composer of Pop Classics Was 94, Known for His Hits and His Swagger
Burt Bacharach has died at 94. The towering composer of pop classics like “Raindrops Keep Fallin on My Head,” “Close to You,” and dozens of Dionne Warwick sung hits wrote his songs with lyricist Hal David. They are truly part of the American culture. Bacharach and...
Showbiz411
Oscar Winner Warren Beatty Maybe Planning a “Dick Tracy” Sequel After Appearing in Surprising TCM Special
Warren Beatty has been pretty quiet and reclusive the last few years. But the famed Oscar winning director and writer pulled off a surprise move tonight with an impromptu special on TCM. Beatty appeared on the special in character as Dick Tracy and as himself. As you know, Beatty acted...
Showbiz411
Burt Bacharach Won 2 Oscars for Best Song, But No Grammy Song of the Year for His 60s Classics
Burt Bacharach won only one Grammy Award for Song of the Year. That was “That’s What Friends Are For,” in 1987. And that’s based a lot on the deep sentiment over the AIDS crisis. But for everyone who complains about the Grammys now, think of this:...
Showbiz411
Here are 6 Great Burt Bacharach Songs Not Sung by Dionne Warwick, All Forgotten Hits
There are plenty of great hits written by Burt Bacharach not sung by Dionne Warwick, Jackie DeShannon, or Dusty Springfield. Here are six, and I’m not even including “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” by BJ Thomas or “They Long to Be Close to You” by the Carpenters.
Showbiz411
Dionne Warwick Says a Little Prayer for Burt Bacharach: “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member”
Dionne Warwick has posted her thoughts on the passing of Burt Bacharach to Twitter:. “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member. These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”
Showbiz411
Carole King on the First Time She and Gerry Goffin Heard a Burt Bacharach Song: “We were stunned into silence”
Carole King has written an excellent remembrance of Burt Bacharach for The Washington Post, but it’s also on her Facebook page for free. In 1962, the lyricist (and my then-husband) Gerry Goffin and I were driving up the Garden State Parkway when we heard Dionne Warwick’s recording of “Don’t Make Me Over” for the first time. We were stunned into silence. If we hadn’t been in the left lane between exits, it would have been a pull-over-to-the-side-of-the-road moment.When the song was over, I exclaimed: “What was that?”By “that” I meant the time signature changes, the instrumentation, and the unpredictable chords that allowed the melody to flow over them and carry the power of Warwick’s performance downstream.Gerry turned off the radio. I knew that he was already thinking about lyrics for a song in which we would aspire to rise to the standard of what we later learned was the songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.
Showbiz411
Oscars: A Spirit Award Win for “Everything Everywhere” May Take Metaverse Film Out of Academy Race
For the first time in memory, the Independent Spirit Awards will take place during the voting for the Oscars. Usually the Spirit Awards happen the day before the Oscars, when all the Academy votes have been counted. But this year, the Spirit Awards fall right in the middle of the...
Comments / 0