Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

A full Black History Month calendar

St. Louis County Library is hosting events throughout Black History Month as part of its “Celebrating Black Resistance to Injustice” programming in February. Virtual and in-person events are scheduled. A highlight of the Black History Month series is the Frankie Freeman Inspirational Lecture. Carlotta Walls LaNier will deliver...
FOX2Now

St. Louis Children’s Choirs to preform concert

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children’s Choirs transition from the cold with their Winter Melodies Concert, which brings warmth and togetherness. The set brings together the choirs’ family and friends. Hundreds of singers aged 6 to 18 learn professionalism, teamwork, the importance of ethnic and racial diversity, and of course, music.
St. Louis American

Teach for America puts more Black male educators in classrooms

Teach For America (TFA), a national organization dedicated to confronting educational inequities in the nation, was founded in 1990. To acknowledge the St. Louis chapter’s 20th anniversary, Lyndsey Ellis, Teach For America St. Louis’ Manager of Development and Communications reached out to The St. Louis American to suggest a story on how the organization continues to work to have greater impact in urban schools.
Travel Maven

Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America

A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
FOX2Now

Pizza Head to raise money for donation

ST. LOUIS — Pizza Head will raise money for Gateway 180 and St. Patrick Center. The vegan and vegetarian pizza joint will give half of sales of their Monday Donation Pepperoni Pizza to Gateway 180 on Monday, February 13. Fans can always order a slice to be donated to St. Patrick Center Safe Haven.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

