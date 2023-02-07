ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Asa Hutchinson eyes springtime decision for 2024 presidential run

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLSKf_0kfGQgrq00


F ormer Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) is likely to announce his decision on whether he’ll run for president in April, the prominent Republican said earlier this week.

Hutchinson has hinted at a possible White House run for weeks, telling CBS News on Monday that he would make an announcement “probably [in] April.” It’s not clear whether Hutchinson has made a final decision, telling the outlet it depends on the “response to the message that I bring.”

DONALD TRUMP EXCLUDED FROM PROSPECTIVE GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES DONOR RETREAT

“Right now, it’s been very, very positive,” he said. “Whenever you look at a candidate that we might present, it’s got to be somebody that can attract independent voters and suburban voters.”

Should Hutchinson choose to run, he’d be entering a GOP primary field that is expected to grow more crowded over the coming months. Former President Donald Trump is the only major GOP presidential candidate to declare his candidacy so far, with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley expected to launch a bid next week.

Hutchinson has been outspoken about his opposition to Trump, telling CBS News the former president should not seek a return to the White House — especially in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“I do believe that he disqualified himself and should not serve our country again as a result of what happened,” Hutchinson said. “That’s my belief and conviction.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A White House bid for Hutchinson is expected to be a long shot because Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) hold a large percentage of party support compared to any other prospective candidate. Almost half, 49%, of Republican voters said they plan to back Trump in 2024 compared to 31% who said the same for DeSantis, according to a recent Morning Consult poll .

A handful of other possible GOP candidates garnered some support among voters, but none were able to secure more than 10%, the poll showed. Hutchinson’s name was not included on the list of possible rivals.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
275K+
Followers
76K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy