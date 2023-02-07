Asa Hutchinson eyes springtime decision for 2024 presidential run



F ormer Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) is likely to announce his decision on whether he’ll run for president in April, the prominent Republican said earlier this week.

Hutchinson has hinted at a possible White House run for weeks, telling CBS News on Monday that he would make an announcement “probably [in] April.” It’s not clear whether Hutchinson has made a final decision, telling the outlet it depends on the “response to the message that I bring.”

“Right now, it’s been very, very positive,” he said. “Whenever you look at a candidate that we might present, it’s got to be somebody that can attract independent voters and suburban voters.”

Should Hutchinson choose to run, he’d be entering a GOP primary field that is expected to grow more crowded over the coming months. Former President Donald Trump is the only major GOP presidential candidate to declare his candidacy so far, with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley expected to launch a bid next week.

Hutchinson has been outspoken about his opposition to Trump, telling CBS News the former president should not seek a return to the White House — especially in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“I do believe that he disqualified himself and should not serve our country again as a result of what happened,” Hutchinson said. “That’s my belief and conviction.”

A White House bid for Hutchinson is expected to be a long shot because Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) hold a large percentage of party support compared to any other prospective candidate. Almost half, 49%, of Republican voters said they plan to back Trump in 2024 compared to 31% who said the same for DeSantis, according to a recent Morning Consult poll .

A handful of other possible GOP candidates garnered some support among voters, but none were able to secure more than 10%, the poll showed. Hutchinson’s name was not included on the list of possible rivals.