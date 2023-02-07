State of the Union 2023: Tyre Nichols's family and Paul Pelosi among White House guests

The White House has announced the 25 guests who will attend President Joe Biden 's second State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The list ranges from Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, who attended Biden's 2022 State of the Union, to Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed a mass shooter in Monterey, California, during Lunar New Year celebrations in January, and the family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis, Tennessee, man who was beaten to death by five police officers in late January.

STATE OF THE UNION 2023: CHINESE SPY BALLOON ISN'T THE ONLY THING LOOMING OVER BIDEN'S SPEECH

U2 singer Bono is also among those attending because of his advocacy and philanthropic support for global health and AIDS relief initiatives.

White House officials say the guests will join first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris 's husband Doug Emhoff in the first lady's viewing box on Tuesday evening.

According to the White House's press release, Biden's full guest list includes:

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova

Maurice and Kandice Barron, whose daughter, Ava, survived a rare form of cancer

Lynette Bonar, a member of the Navajo Nation and a former Army sergeant and medic

Bono, lead singer of U2 and humanitarian

Deanna Branch, a woman from Milwaukee who "shared her family’s experiences with lead exposure with Vice President Harris in Milwaukee in 2022 and at the White House in 2023"

Kristin Christensen, an Elizabeth Dole Foundation fellow, and her daughter, Avarie Kollmar, who both seek support for the children of military members and veterans in caregiving homes

Ruth Cohen, a Holocaust survivor and a volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum who lives in Rockville, Maryland

Mitzi Colin Lopez, a "Dreamer" and immigration reform advocate

Maurice "Dion" Dykes, who "is currently training to fulfill his dream of becoming a teacher through a teacher Registered Apprenticeship program, one of the pathways supported by Tennessee’s Grow Your Own strategic efforts" through the use of American Rescue Plan funds

Kate Foley, a 10th grade computer-integrated manufacturing student at Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois High School District 214

Darlene Gaffney, a breast cancer survivor and awareness advocate from North Charleston, South Carolina

Doug Griffin, a man from Newton, New Hampshire, who "lost his 20-year-old daughter, Courtney, in 2014 to a fentanyl overdose"

Saria Gwin-Maye, an ironworker in Cincinnati who is a member of Ironworkers Local 44

Jacki Liszak, the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce's president and CEO, who is also the fire commissioner of the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District

Harry Miller, a senior in mechanical engineering and ex-football player for The Ohio State University who "announced he would no longer continue to be a student-athlete to prioritize his mental health"

Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith, whose "work as plaintiffs in Goodridge vs. MA Dept. of Public Health led to their state becoming the first in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage"

led to their state becoming the first in the nation to legalize same-sex marriage" Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Paul Sarzoza, a small business owner from Phoenix whose company "is expanding because of the President’s CHIPS and Science Act"

Brandon Tsay, who "demonstrated remarkable courage when he disarmed the shooter responsible for the mass shooting at the Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebrations, ensuring his violent rage would not take more lives at the nearby Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, which is owned by the Tsay family. Tsay is credited with preventing the gunman, who had killed 11 people and injured 10 others, from carrying out a second attack in Alhambra"

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, Tyre Nichols's mother and stepfather

Amanda and Josh Zurawski of Austin, Texas. According to the White House, doctors "were unable to intervene" when Amanda Zurawski's water broke at 18 weeks "because they were concerned that providing the treatment she needed would violate the Texas abortion ban." Zurawski later "developed sepsis and nearly died because of the delay in receiving treatment. She continues to suffer from medical complications due to the delay."

Biden is expected to deliver his speech, his third joint address to Congress, on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

White House officials previously told reporters that the president will make the case that his economic plan is working despite inflation and concerns about wage growth.

Furthermore, several controversies hang over Biden as he heads to Capitol Hill, not limited to his foreign policy and the mishandling of classified documents.