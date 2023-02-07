ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peters, MO

St. Louis Children’s Choirs to preform concert

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children’s Choirs transition from the cold with their Winter Melodies Concert, which brings warmth and togetherness. The set brings together the choirs’ family and friends. Hundreds of singers aged 6 to 18 learn professionalism, teamwork, the importance of ethnic and racial diversity, and of course, music.
The best tailgating games to play this Sunday

ST. LOUIS – Tailgating games can be a fun way to party before the big game. FOX 2’s Andy Banker, Tim Ezell, Margie Ellisor, and Chelsea Haynes tried to best each other in corn hole, washers, and fowling. The winner will help predict the outcome of the Super Bowl.
Pizza Head to raise money for donation

ST. LOUIS — Pizza Head will raise money for Gateway 180 and St. Patrick Center. The vegan and vegetarian pizza joint will give half of sales of their Monday Donation Pepperoni Pizza to Gateway 180 on Monday, February 13. Fans can always order a slice to be donated to St. Patrick Center Safe Haven.
Help find this St. Louis man missing since October

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old man who has been missing since last year. Mark Corwin’s mother reported him missing on January 21, 2023. He was last seen near Saint Louis University Hospital on October, 9, 2022. Police were able to determine that he last withdrew money from […]
Missouri AG urges stop of puberty blockers for children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One day after announcing an investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center, Missouri’s Attorney General is calling for more action. Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, specifically for new patients at Washington University’s Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Man dies in hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – One man died in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening along Interstate 70 in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports that Brian E. Page, 31, of Wright City died in the collision. Page was a pedestrian and not inside the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run, per MSHP crash reports.
