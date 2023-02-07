Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
St. Louis enjoys Cajun-style foods through Taste of Soulard
The Soulard neighborhood will be busy with Mardi Gras celebrations soon, but another popular event served as an appetizer this week.
#What You Are Doing About It: Mardi Gras, Pet Parade, Fish Fry
ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Hip-hop fans party in the street with DJ James Biko for Soulard Mardi Gras. He will spin at Llewelyn’s after the Bud Light Grand Parade. Saturday, February 18. Noon – 3...
Grilling for the ‘Big Game’ on the weather deck
ST. LOUIS — Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor are getting the food ready for their Super Bowl party. They have some grilling tips, try some dips, and decide on their favorites.
30th annual Purina Pet Parade and Tito’s Wiener Dog Derby happening today
Happening later Sunday morning, Soulard is going to be filled with dogs and their humans. They'll be taking part in the 30th annual Purina Pet Parade.
Soulard prepares for large Mardi Gras crowds ahead of pet parade, 5k this weekend
Community members and law enforcement prepare for large crowds to descend upon the streets of Soulard over the next two weekends for Mardi Gras celebrations.
Serving aces and custard, Ted Drewes lives on as St. Louis sensation
Nearly 100 years strong, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard won the love of St. Louis through humble beginnings in tennis.
February and March will be busy at Gooey Louie Gooey Butter Cakes
ST. LOUIS – February and March will be busy at Gooey Louie Gooey Butter Cakes. The dessert is an icon in St. Louis, but the shop ships nationwide. Fans can order the super-rich treat for Super Bowl Weekend, Valentine’s Day, and Mardi Gras. Gooey Louie. 11266 Olive Blvd.
St. Louis Children’s Choirs to preform concert
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children’s Choirs transition from the cold with their Winter Melodies Concert, which brings warmth and togetherness. The set brings together the choirs’ family and friends. Hundreds of singers aged 6 to 18 learn professionalism, teamwork, the importance of ethnic and racial diversity, and of course, music.
St. Louis leaders hope to ‘reverse historic wrongs’ through Rams funds
It remains to be seen how St. Louis city officials invest their share of the Rams relocation settlement long-term, but a new resolution approved Friday offers some insight on possible factors in the process.
FOX2Now
The best tailgating games to play this Sunday
ST. LOUIS – Tailgating games can be a fun way to party before the big game. FOX 2’s Andy Banker, Tim Ezell, Margie Ellisor, and Chelsea Haynes tried to best each other in corn hole, washers, and fowling. The winner will help predict the outcome of the Super Bowl.
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved
A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem.
Pizza Head to raise money for donation
ST. LOUIS — Pizza Head will raise money for Gateway 180 and St. Patrick Center. The vegan and vegetarian pizza joint will give half of sales of their Monday Donation Pepperoni Pizza to Gateway 180 on Monday, February 13. Fans can always order a slice to be donated to St. Patrick Center Safe Haven.
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
Help find this St. Louis man missing since October
ST. LOUIS — Police are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old man who has been missing since last year. Mark Corwin’s mother reported him missing on January 21, 2023. He was last seen near Saint Louis University Hospital on October, 9, 2022. Police were able to determine that he last withdrew money from […]
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | February 10, 2023
FOX 2 NEWS – Check out the latest highlights from this week in St. Louis prep sports with Daniel Esteve, Kevin Ryans and Jim Powers. PART 1 PART 2
Officer hurt during foot chase in north St. Louis
One officer suffered a serious leg injury while chasing a suspect on foot Friday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Missouri AG urges stop of puberty blockers for children
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One day after announcing an investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center, Missouri’s Attorney General is calling for more action. Attorney General Andrew Bailey is calling for a moratorium on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, specifically for new patients at Washington University’s Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Man sentenced to prison for dozens of St. Louis area catalytic converter thefts
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying his victims over $46,000 for a series of thefts. Matthew Jennings, 31, was sentenced for stealing 39 catalytic converters from vehicles across the St. Louis area. The Department of Justice...
Man dies in hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – One man died in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening along Interstate 70 in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports that Brian E. Page, 31, of Wright City died in the collision. Page was a pedestrian and not inside the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run, per MSHP crash reports.
